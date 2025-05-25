Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Viktor Gyökeres, but his price tag, reportedly around €100 million, may be too steep. A smarter alternative could be his teammate, Conrad Harder, who is six years younger and currently valued at just €24 million. Harder has had an impressive debut season in Portugal, netting 10 goals and 6 assists in 44 appearances, which equates to 0.97 goal contributions per 90 minutes.

While slightly behind Gyökeres (1.46 per 90), Harder offers a similar physical profile with speed, strength, and a powerful shot. For a club like Arsenal, which values potential and development, Harder could be a strategic investment at a far lower cost.