Five Major Storylines Taking Shape Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2025
The October 27th Monday Night RAW set the stage for major developments, teasing new alliances. The episode also highlighted rising tensions between The Usos, a potential feud for Stephanie Vaquer, and CM Punk's next major title challenge.
The Monday Night RAW on October 27 delivered another action-packed night as WWE edges closer to the November edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The excitement is building ahead of Survivor Series 2025, and this week’s RAW kept things unpredictable by teasing multiple story developments that could define the coming months.
Here are five major storylines that appear to be taking shape following this week’s show.
5. A Brewing Feud Between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella
In recent weeks, RAW viewers have noticed Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella working together in an uneasy alliance. But based on subtle moments from their interactions, it appears the partnership may not last long.
There’s speculation that Bella could turn heel and betray Vaquer, setting up a future rivalry for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Such a program would give Vaquer a major spotlight against one of the most accomplished veterans in WWE history.
4. Bayley and The Kabuki Warriors’ Curious Connection
In the main event, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. But it’s what happened after the match that got fans talking.
Asuka and Kairi Sane made a surprise appearance, attacking everyone in sight except Bayley. The eerie stare they shared with her before leaving the ring could be an early sign that WWE is toying with the idea of a new alliance between Bayley and The Kabuki Warriors — a pairing that could drastically shake up the women’s division.
3. Dominik Mysterio’s Growing Rift with The Judgment Day
It seems Dominik Mysterio’s time with The Judgment Day may be nearing its end. During RAW, Los Americanos interfered in the No.1 Contender match between Rusev and Penta for Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship, hinting at an emerging partnership with the young star.
With tensions between Dominik and The Judgment Day already high, WWE could be laying the groundwork for Mysterio to walk away from the faction entirely and form his own stable with the masked trio of Los Americanos.
2. CM Punk’s Next Big Challenge
All eyes are on CM Punk ahead of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will face Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship. If Punk captures the title, he may not have much time to celebrate.
LA Knight made his intentions clear on RAW, declaring that he is coming after the World Heavyweight title once Punk and Uso settle their business this weekend. Fans can expect a high-voltage collision between two of WWE’s most popular superstars if that showdown unfolds.
1. The Usos’ Tensions Near Breaking Point
Jimmy and Jey Uso’s relationship continues to show cracks, even as the brothers try to keep their alliance intact. Their interactions on RAW hinted at lingering resentment despite fleeting glimpses of unity.
This strain could soon lead to an emotional split, paving the way for a renewed sibling rivalry reminiscent of their intense 2024 feud — potentially reigniting one of WWE’s most personal storylines.