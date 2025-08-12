Image Credit : Getty

IYO SKY suffered a defeat to Roxanne Perez after interference from the Kabuki Warriors backfired. Earlier in the night, SKY had turned down help from Asuka and Kairi Sane, yet Asuka still tried to assist during the match.

Post-match, tensions boiled over when Asuka shoved SKY during a heated exchange. It now feels like a split between the two could happen at any moment.