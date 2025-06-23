Image Credit : Getty

"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it... Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I'm glad it's over with. They had a great season last year. Love their leadership. I felt like I'd be a good addition.”

Durant’s arrival reunites him with coach Ime Udoka, his former Olympic and Brooklyn Nets associate. The Rockets are coming off a strong season, second in the West, but fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors. Now, with Durant in the mix, they’re aiming higher.