- Explained: Did the Rockets Just Win the Kevin Durant Trade? How the Blockbuster Could Redefine the West
Kevin Durant is heading to Houston in a stunning multi-player trade. But did the Rockets give up too much? What does it say about Phoenix’s future? Here's what the league's biggest voices are saying.
NBA’s offseason just delivered its first shock: Kevin Durant is a Houston Rocket
The 36-year-old forward is set to join the Rockets at the start of July in a deal involving eight total players, shaking up the landscape of the Western Conference. Phoenix will receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick in Wednesday’s draft, and five future second-rounders, according to widespread reports across US media.
Speaking to Kay Adams at a media event in New York, Durant confirmed the move:
"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it... Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I'm glad it's over with. They had a great season last year. Love their leadership. I felt like I'd be a good addition.”
Durant’s arrival reunites him with coach Ime Udoka, his former Olympic and Brooklyn Nets associate. The Rockets are coming off a strong season, second in the West, but fell in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors. Now, with Durant in the mix, they’re aiming higher.
A Steep Price for Phoenix?
For Phoenix, the trade signals something deeper, perhaps a shift toward a full rebuild. After missing the playoffs entirely last season, the Suns are moving on from Durant and gaining two high-usage wings in Green and Brooks, along with valuable draft assets.
Jalen Green brings scoring potential but struggled heavily in the postseason, while Brooks had become a crucial figure in Houston’s defensive resurgence. The Suns, meanwhile, seem to be recalibrating their timeline.
Rockets Threading the Needle
Despite parting with rotation pieces, Houston Rockets avoided giving up their prized core, including Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. The Rockets needed more half-court firepower, and Durant, still averaging 26.6 PPG, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists is expected to fill that gap.
The loss to Golden State highlighted Houston’s struggles in tight games, especially in clutch moments. Their offense dried up late, and no player proved reliable in critical half-court possessions. Durant’s presence, if healthy, could change that dynamic entirely.
Jalen Green's Exit
Durant’s inclusion comes at the expense of Jalen Green, who had the team’s highest usage rate but finished with a below-average true shooting percentage of .544. While Green exploded for 38 points in Game 2 of the playoffs, he was otherwise ineffective, averaging 13.3 PPG on 37% shooting. The series was a harsh spotlight on his inconsistencies.
In contrast, Durant’s playoff pedigree is unquestioned. His title runs with the Warriors and a consistent ability to generate offense in the toughest moments are exactly what Houston lacked.
Brooks' Departure Leaves a Defensive Hole
While Green’s absence may be manageable, losing Brooks stings. His defensive intensity and leadership were key to Houston’s turnaround from back-to-back 60-loss seasons to 52 wins. His role in reshaping the team’s culture can’t be understated.
Fortunately for the Rockets, Amen Thompson emerged as a dominant perimeter defender and even earned a Defensive Player of the Year vote. Thompson’s ability to guard elite scorers allows Houston some leeway in moving on from Brooks, though the depth will be tested.
What’s Next for Houston’s Rotation?
The starting lineup now looks something like: VanVleet – Thompson – Durant – Smith Jr. – Sengun. The big question is who claims the fifth starting role. Jabari Smith Jr. could return to the starting five after being moved to the bench late in the season, while Tari Eason may be a more like-for-like replacement for Brooks.
Cap Ramifications and Future Moves
The financial implications of bringing in Durant are significant. Houston recently extended center Steven Adams and is already hovering near the luxury tax threshold. They also hold a $44.9 million team option on Fred VanVleet, which they may decline in favor of a longer, cheaper contract.
Durant’s expected extension beyond 2025–26 means tougher long-term choices for Houston, who will eventually have to navigate contract negotiations for Sengun, Thompson, and Smith Jr.
Verdict: A Win for Houston?
Durant isn’t a long-term piece, but for a Rockets squad teeming with youth and missing just one elite scorer, this may be the perfect gamble. They didn’t mortgage their future, retained their core, and gained a proven playoff performer. With Udoka in charge and continuity elsewhere, the pieces are there for a title push.
Phoenix, meanwhile, seems poised for a hard reset. For now, Houston bet big. We’ll soon see if the payoff matches the promise.