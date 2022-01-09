Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO

Erling Haaland has been a busy name in the transfer market. A few of the top European clubs are eyeing his services. However, the Borussia Dortmund CEO has affirmed that he is not for sale this winter.

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has been an active name in the ongoing January transfer market. Several top clubs are eyeing the Borussia Dortmund striker in Europe, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the club is reluctant to let the 21-year-old go, especially this winter.

As per reports, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated that Haaland will not be up for sale this winter. There were also reports that French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is the latest to join the race, apparently offering a bombshell amount of €300 million to lure him to the club. It also supposedly included payments for his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland with a yearly pay of €30 million.

While reports also stated that United had pulled out of the race, Haaland has expressed his desire to play for Madrid and make an impact like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Watzke admitted that it could be difficult for BVB to keep him next summer with so much interest around. But, he also asserted that the club would go beyond borders to make him stay.

