  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Erling Haaland has been a busy name in the transfer market. A few of the top European clubs are eyeing his services. However, the Borussia Dortmund CEO has affirmed that he is not for sale this winter.

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has been an active name in the ongoing January transfer market. Several top clubs are eyeing the Borussia Dortmund striker in Europe, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, the club is reluctant to let the 21-year-old go, especially this winter.

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    As per reports, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has stated that Haaland will not be up for sale this winter. There were also reports that French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is the latest to join the race, apparently offering a bombshell amount of €300 million to lure him to the club. It also supposedly included payments for his agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland with a yearly pay of €30 million.

    ALSO READ: Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    While reports also stated that United had pulled out of the race, Haaland has expressed his desire to play for Madrid and make an impact like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Watzke admitted that it could be difficult for BVB to keep him next summer with so much interest around. But, he also asserted that the club would go beyond borders to make him stay.

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    While reports also stated that United had pulled out of the race, Haaland has expressed his desire to play for Madrid and make an impact like Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Watzke admitted that it could be difficult for BVB to keep him next summer with so much interest around. But, he also asserted that the club would go beyond borders to make him stay.

    ALSO READ: Benjamin Mendy rape case - Manchester City defender released on bail

    Erling Haaland not for sale this winter, confirms Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke-ayh

    "We might have to deal with a setback in the National Championship, but there is a lot of silverware around waiting for us. It's a reasonable demand to know about his plans in time," Watzke quoted, reports multiple outlets. Haaland's current contract with Dortmund ends in 2024, while the club is eyeing French teen Mohamed-Ali Cho from SCO Angers as the Norwegian's replacement for €20 million.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?-ayh

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    football EPL Leicester striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Football EPL Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Coutinho joins Aston Villa: When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Recent Stories

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: BCCI considering reducing number of venues?

    Coronavirus cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Covid-19 cases rise alarmingly, PM Modi to meet top officials today

    Mandarin Oriental New York, 5-star Hotel Reliance Industries Limited buying for over 98 million dollars

    Check out Mandarin Oriental New York, the 5-star hotel that Reliance is buying for $98.15 million

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore? drb

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Did you know he owns property worth Rs 148 crore?

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday 5 shades of Farhan that make him Bollywood all rounder drb

    Farhan Akhtar Birthday: 5 shades of Farhan that make him Bollywood’s all-rounder

    Recent Videos

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon