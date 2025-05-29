Image Credit : Getty

Team India will play a five-match away Test series against England, starting on June 20. The upcoming England Test tour will be the beginning of a new era of Indian Test Cricket, with Shubman Gill being appointed as Test captain and Rishabh Pant named vice-captain. Additionally, it will be the first Test series for India since 2011 without the stalwarts - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Over the years, India's tours of England have produced some iconic batting performances, with legends like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli topping the charts of leading run-getters for India in the away Test series against England.

Let’s take a look at five Indian batters who scored the most runs in an away Test series against England.