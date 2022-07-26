Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung earns accreditation

    First Published Jul 26, 2022, 3:42 PM IST

    Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain had accused her coaches were not being granted accreditation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, now her coach Sandhya Gurung has earned the same.

    As a relief for Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain, her coach Sandhya Gurung has been granted her accreditation for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. It comes a day after the boxer accused of mental harassment for her and her coaches. She alleged that the latter was not being granted their accreditation for the competition, hampering her preparations for the tournament. Lovlina is all set to represent India at the CWG in the 70kg boxing category, with the event underway from Thursday. She had won the Tokyo bronze in the 64-69kg category.

    "I have received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022," Gurung confirmed the same to ANI. Lovlina had informed the agency, “Our preparation is going well. Four women bowers are participating in the Commonwealth Games. I think we will win four gold medals.

    On Monday, Gurung told ANI, “We do not pay attention to all this. Our entire focus remains on coaching the players that their performance is good and they get trained well. Players want to train with whom they have trained before the event. Since we have come for the Commonwealth, good practice is going on. There is only one problem which is the accreditation card. Because of this, I am not able to go inside. We are trying to get the accreditation card as soon as possible.”

    Earlier in her tweet, Lovlina had accused her coaches were not being granted entry into the CWG Village due to her non-accreditation. “Today, with great sorrow, I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed, again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp, and they are added quite late,” her tweet read.

    “This has caused me a lot of problems in my training, and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village, and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India,” added Lovlina.

