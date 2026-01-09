The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League will kick off on Friday, January 9. The five teams - the defending champions Mumbai Indians, 2024 winner Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz will will compete in a 24-match tournament across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, aiming for supremacy in India’s premier women’s T20 league.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the only winners of the tournament, with the former winning twice in 2023 and 2025, while the latter clinched the maiden title in 2024. The upcoming season will witness whether the Mumbai Indians can defend the crown or another team will rise to claim the WPL trophy.

Interestingly, for the first time that the Women’s Premier League will be played in January-February, a dedicated international window by the ICC, avoiding clashes with bilateral and allowing top overseas players to fully participate in the tournament without scheduling conflicts.