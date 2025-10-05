Image Credit : Asianet News

The final week of September and the beginning of October have been nothing short of eventful in world cricket, keeping the fans buzzed with nonstop action and off-field drama. Starting with the drama over the Asia Cup Trophy, the cricketing week rolled on with headline-making moments on and off the field.

As the week concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that grabbed the headlines around the globe.