- Home
- Sports
- The Weekly Wicket: Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Drama to Shubman Gill’s ODI Captaincy - Top Highlights (PICS)
The Weekly Wicket: Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Drama to Shubman Gill’s ODI Captaincy - Top Highlights (PICS)
This cricketing week was packed with major events, including the Asia Cup trophy controversy, Chris Woakes' international retirement, Shubman Gill taking over as ODI captain, and the Indian women's team beginning their World Cup campaign.
Top Cricket Highlights of the Week
The final week of September and the beginning of October have been nothing short of eventful in world cricket, keeping the fans buzzed with nonstop action and off-field drama. Starting with the drama over the Asia Cup Trophy, the cricketing week rolled on with headline-making moments on and off the field.
As the week concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that grabbed the headlines around the globe.
Mohsin Naqvi’s Asia Cup Trophy ‘Runaway’
PCB Chairman and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi sparked controversy after taking the Asia Cup trophy with him following the Men in Blue’s refusal to accept it from him due to his controversial social media posts. After a 45-minute delay to begin the presentation, where Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube collected their awards, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India boycotted the trophy presentation.
Mohsin Naqvi left the dias along with other officials, but Team India was forced to celebrate the Asia Cup triumph as the silverware was taken inside by the ACC officials on the order of its chief Naqvi, who is also PCB chairman and Pakistan Interior Minister. Naqvi’s act of taking the trophy rather than leaving it on the stage for the Men in Blue to at least celebrate the win drew widespread criticism.
Asia Cup Trophy with the UAE Board
After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not agree to ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi’s condition of having a formal event to hand over the Asia Cup trophy to the champions, Team India, the silverware was given to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). However, PCB chairman Naqvi wanted India captain Suryakumar Yadav to personally collect the trophy in Dubai, which the BCCI declined.
However, it was reported that BCCI would move for impeachment against Mohsin Naqvi for breaching all the protocols and questioning his conduct of impartiality following the Asia Cup 2025 final. The Indian cricket board would reportedly call for Naqvi's removal as he violated the core responsibilities as an ACC chief.
Chris Waokes Announced International Cricket
England all-rounder Chris Woakes decided to call it quits from his international career after he was not selected for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, as he could not recover from a dislocated shoulder despite risking rehabilitation over surgery. The ECB director, Rob Key, stated that Woakes is no longer in the plans as he was unable to recover on time for the Ashes series, and the board will focus on the next cycle after the Ashes.
In a statement released on his social media, Woakes recalled his dream of representing England as a child and reflected on his cherished moments, including winning the Ashes in 2015, the 2019 ODI World Cup, and the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the England all-rounder has not entirely retired from cricket as he will continue to play in the County cricket and franchise T20 leagues.
R Aswhin went Unsold at the ILT20 Auction
In what was seen as a surprising turn of events, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin went unsold at the recently concluded ILT20 Auction 2025 in Dubai. This was his first-ever overseas T20 league auction after retiring from international cricket and the IPL. The 38-year-old entered the auction at a base price of $120,000 (approximately 1.06 crore), but could not find any buyers in the first round. Even the IPL franchises, MI Emirates, Dubai Capitals, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders did not bid for him.
Following the snub in the opening round, Ashwin decided to pull out of the accelerated round of the ILT20 Auction, leaving fans and experts shocked. However, the veteran Indian spinner clarified that he had no intention of reducing his base price and would participate in the tournament only if his value was met.
India Women Kick-Started World Cup Title Quest with a Win
Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, kicked off their quest for the maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title with a convincing 59-run Sri Lanka in Guwahati. After posting a total of 269/8 in a rain–reduced 47 overs, thanks to vital contributions from Deepti Sharma (57), Amanjot Kaur (53), Harleen Deol (48), Pratika Rawal (37), and Sneh Rana (28*), the Women in Blue bundled out Sri Lanka for 211 in 45.4 overs.
India’s bowling attack was led by Deepti Sharma, who picked up three wickets. Sneh Rana and Shree Charani scalped two wickets each, while Kranti Goud and Pratika Rawal took a scalp each. With this victory, With this win, Team India extended their head-to-head record over Sri Lanka to 32-3.
Shubman Gill Takes Over ODI Captaincy from Rohit Sharma
The BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, announced a 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia, with Shubman Gill taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. The last time Rohit led Team India was in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue successfully won by defeating New Zealand in the final. Before the squad announcement, it was reported that the selectors decided to move on from Rohit Sharma as an ODI captain.
Speaking at the press conference, Ajit Agarkar stated that it’s ‘practically’ impossible to have three captains for three different formats, and wanted to give time and opportunities to Shubman Gill to build the team in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup. He also said that the selectors had a word with Rohit Sharma on the change in ODI captaincy.
Team India Defeat West Indies to take 1-0 Series Lead
Team India wrapped up the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies in three days, defeating the visitors by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Putting into bowling first, Indian bowlers bundled out the West Indies for 162 in the first innings, with Mohammad Siraj leading the attack with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah picked three scalps. Kuldeep Yadav, who made his Test comeback after almost a year, picked up two wickets.
Assuming their batting, Team India declared their first innings overnight at 448/5, thanks to centuries by Dhruv Jurel (117), Ravindra Jadeja (106*), and KL Rahul (100). Resuming bowling in the second innings, the hosts’ bowling attack, led by Ravindra Jadeja, bundled out the visitors for 146 in 45.1 overs. Jadeja picked four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj added three more wickets to his tally of seven in the match, sealing a dominant win for India.
Ex-Pakistan Captain Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' Remark
Former Pakistan women's team captain, Sana Mir, stoked controversy by referring to ‘Azad Kashmir’ during the Women's World Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Colombo. The incident when Sana Mir, who was on air for commentary, referred to player Natalia Pervaiz as being from ‘Azad Kashmir’. The term was politically sensitive, as it pertained to the region claimed by both rival nations, and many accused her of politicizing the broadcast.
However, the former Pakistan captain issued a clarification on the remark, stating that her intention was not to make a political statement but to highlight the challenges faced by players coming from a small region to having national-level exposure, while urging not to politicise her remark.
England Bowlers' Run Riot against South Africa Batters
England's Bowlers wreaked havoc on South Africa’s batting line-up in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match in Guwahati. Opting to bowl first, England unleashed carnage on the Proteas’ batting as they bundled out the opponent for a paltry 69 in 20.4 overs, recording their second-lowest total in the history of the Women’s ODI World Cup. Linsey Smith led the bowling attack with three wickets, while captain Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean picked two wickets each.
With a 70-run target, England wrapped the run chase in 14.1 overs, with wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones top-scoring unbeaten 40 off 50 balls, while Tammy Beaumont contributed with an innings of 21 off 35 balls to secure a dominant 10-wicket victory.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli make ODI Comeback
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have made their return to international cricket as the two were picked in the 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia. After retiring from T20Is and Tests, the Indian batting stalwarts will only feature in the shorter format of the game at the international level. Rohit and Kohli retired from Tests in May, before the India squad for the England tour was announced.
The duo made their last international appearances in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final against New Zealand in March this year. It’s been over six months since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last donned the Indian jersey, and their return sparked excitement among fans.
India vs Pakistan Renewed Rivalry at Women’s ODI World Cup
Team India and Pakistan have renewed their rivalry in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October. The two arch-rivals are facing off for the first time since their group stage encounter at the T20 World Cup last year. India and Pakistan have locked horns for the 12th time in the Women’s ODIs. In the last 11 matches, the Women in Blue won on every occasion.
In the Women’s ODI World Cups, Team India and Pakistan are meeting for the fifth time, with the Women in Blue winning the last four matches against arch-rivals in the marquee event. India are aiming to extend their unbeaten run over Pakistan, while Women in Green are eying to break the streak