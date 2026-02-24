Team India’s chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal are currently hanging in the balance after a heavy 76-run Super 8 defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

The defeat against South Africa and the West Indies’ victory over Zimbabwe were a big setback to Team India’s semifinal hopes as their net run rate (NRR) was plunged to -3.888, significantly hurting their chances of advancing.

With just two Super 8 matches remaining against Zimbabwe and the West Indies, Team India must win both matches while improving their NRR to stay in contention for the semifinals, while hoping that South Africa remain unbeaten in the Super 8 stage. However, the Men in Blue have certain key areas to fix to turn their campaign around and keep their semifinal hopes alive.