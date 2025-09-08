Image Credit : Getty

Team India’s Test captain and white-ball vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has turned 26 on Monday, September 8. Gill will be celebrating his birthday in Dubai as the Men in Blue prepare for their opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10, Wednesday.

Ever since making his international debut for India in a Test match against Australia in 2020, Shubman Gill has steadily risen to become one of the country’s most dependable batters across all formats of the game. Known for his elegant as well as aggressive strokeplay, Gill has not only anchored the innings but also produced match-winning knocks across all formats, emerging as a backbone of India’s batting line-up.

As Shubman Gill turns 26, let’s take a look top 10 standout performances by India’s star batter across formats.