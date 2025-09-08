- Home
Celebrating Shubman Gill's 26th birthday with a look back at his top 10 performances for India. From match-winning centuries to crucial partnerships, Gill has established himself as a vital player for Team India.
Shubman Gill turns 26
Team India’s Test captain and white-ball vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has turned 26 on Monday, September 8. Gill will be celebrating his birthday in Dubai as the Men in Blue prepare for their opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10, Wednesday.
Ever since making his international debut for India in a Test match against Australia in 2020, Shubman Gill has steadily risen to become one of the country’s most dependable batters across all formats of the game. Known for his elegant as well as aggressive strokeplay, Gill has not only anchored the innings but also produced match-winning knocks across all formats, emerging as a backbone of India’s batting line-up.
As Shubman Gill turns 26, let’s take a look top 10 standout performances by India’s star batter across formats.
1. 98* vs West Indies in 2022 (ODI)
Shubman Gill had one of the standout performances in the ODI match against the West Indies. Gill played a brilliant, unbeaten innings of 98 off 98 balls to help India post a total of 225/3 in 36 overs after the match was delayed due to rain interruptions in Port of Spain, ultimately leaving him stranded just short of his maiden ODI century. Gill’s effort paid off with India’s bowling attack, which bundled out the West Indies for 137 in 26 overs.
2. 116 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 (ODI)
Shubman Gill registered his second ODI century against Sri Lanka at Greenfields Cricket Stadium in Thiruvanathanapuram. He played a brilliant innings of 116 off 97 balls, and formed a crucial 130-run stand for the second wicket with Virat Kohli (166* off 110 balls), His knock and partnership with Kohli helped India post a total of 390/5, which was successfully defended by the bowlers, bundling out Sri Lanka for a paltry 79 and registered 317-run victory, highest in the history of ODI cricket.
3. 91 vs Australia in 2021 (Test)
One of the best performances by Shubman Gill in Tests was none other than his crucial 91-run innings of 146 balls in the fourth Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. India were chasing a 329-run target to clinch their second consecutive Test series on Australian soil. Gill delivered one of the vital performances by Indian batters in the Gabba Test and also formed a crucial 114-run stand for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara (56 off 211 balls). India eventually won the match and series, thanks to Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89-run innings.
4. 208 vs New Zealand in 2023 (ODI)
Shubman Gill lit up the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad with his scintillating performance in the first ODI against New Zealand. Gill registered his maiden double century across all formats at the international level, playing a phenomenal knock of 208 off 149 balls to help India post a total of 349/8. He was a lone warrior as he scored almost 60% of India’s total. He was just the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma to score a double century in the history of ODI cricket. However, Gill’s effort had always gone down the drain as India won the match by just 12 runs.
5. 126 vs New Zealand in 2023 (T20I)
After a string of poor performances in his first five T20I innings, Shubman Gill gave a fitting reply to the critics by letting the bat talk as he played an incredible innings of 126 off 63 balls, including 12 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 200. Gill’s performance guided the Men in Blue to post a total of 234/4, which was successfully defended by the Indian bowlers, bundling out New Zealand for 66, registering an 168-run win.
6. 110 vs Bangladesh in 2022 (Tests)
The first Test of the series against Bangladesh in 2022 was crucial for Shubman Gill to cement his place in the red-ball squad. Ever since he made his Test debut in December 2020, Gill has not scored a single century in the first 23 innings. In the 24th Test innings of his career, the 25-year-old ended a long wait for his Test century, scoring 110 off 152 balls in the second innings, which laid the foundation for India’s 188-run victory over Bangladesh at Chattogram.
7. 104 vs England in 2024 (Tests)
One of the finest yet valiant performances in the Test came against England in Vishakapatnam in 2024. In the second innings, India had secured a 143-run first-innings lead after bowling out England for 253. Shubman Gill stepped up for India and played an innings of 104 off 147 balls while forming a crucial 89-run stand for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel (45 off 84 balls) to guide the side to 255 and set a 399-run target for England to chase. India won the match by 106 runs to level the five-match series 1-1.
8. 80* vs New Zealand in 2023 (ODI)
One of the finest performances by Shubman Gill in ODI came in the semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gill scored 79 off 65 balls while battling with cramps in his legs and had to retire hurt before walking in to bat again and remained unbeaten on 80 off 66 balls as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 397/4, the joint 10th-highest total in the World Cups. India eventually won the match by 70 runs, bundling out New Zealand for 327.
9. 87 vs England in 2025 (ODI)
Shubman Gill produced one of his best ODI performances against England in Nagpur in 2025. India were reeling at 19/2 after dismissals of Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and Rohit Sharma (2) in a 249-run chase. Gill stepped up for Team India and played an innings of 87 off 96 balls while forming a crucial 94-run stand for the third wicket with Shreyas Iyer (59 off 36), laying a foundation to chase down the target and win the match by four wickets.
10. 269 and 161 vs England in 2025 (Tests)
Shubman Gill had a record-breaking in the second Test of the Anderson-Trophy series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. In the first innings, India's Test captain played an innings of 269 off 387 balls to guide the visitors to 587. In the second innings, Gill carried on his great form as he played a brilliant knock of 161 off 162 balls to help India set a massive 608-run target after declaring at 427/6. Gill had shattered and achieved several records in this Test, including the first Indian batter to aggregate over 400 runs while becoming the second-highest run-getter in a Test match (430).