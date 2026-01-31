2017 vs New Zealand: Rain-shortened 8-over thriller; India won 67/5 vs 61/6.

2019 vs West Indies: Despite Shivam Dube’s 54, India’s 170 was chased down by a formidable Windies lineup.

2022 vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh’s 3/32 restricted SA to 106. Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul guided India to an easy win.

2023 vs Australia: Fifties from Jaiswal, Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan powered India to 235, defeating Australia by 44 runs.