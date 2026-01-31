IND vs NZ, 5th T20: How Records at Greenfield Make India Unstoppable
India vs New Zealand: Final T20 Showdown at Greenfield Stadium
The fifth and final T20 between India and New Zealand at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram promises fireworks as both teams gear up for a high-stakes clash before the T20 World Cup. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his men are determined to end the series on a winning note, making the most of their home advantage.
A Stadium with History
Greenfield Stadium, also known as Karyavattom, has a special place in India’s T20 journey. The first international match here was on November 7, 2017, against New Zealand, an encounter shortened to 8 overs due to rain. India posted 67/5, and New Zealand fell short at 61/6. Eight years later, the Kiwis return, bringing back the excitement of that inaugural clash.
Last Encounter at Greenfield
Since then, the stadium has hosted only four T20 internationals. The last match was in November 2023 against Australia, where India’s batting fireworks powered them to a 44-run win. With three wins from four T20s at Karyavattom, India boasts a 75% win record, and today, a win against New Zealand would raise it to 80%, cementing its status as a lucky ground.
Memorable Matches at Greenfield
2017 vs New Zealand: Rain-shortened 8-over thriller; India won 67/5 vs 61/6.
2019 vs West Indies: Despite Shivam Dube’s 54, India’s 170 was chased down by a formidable Windies lineup.
2022 vs South Africa: Arshdeep Singh’s 3/32 restricted SA to 106. Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul guided India to an easy win.
2023 vs Australia: Fifties from Jaiswal, Gaikwad, and Ishan Kishan powered India to 235, defeating Australia by 44 runs.
Players to Watch
Captain Suryakumar Yadav is in prime form at Karyavattom, holding the record as India’s top scorer here with 69 runs from two matches. He’s also the stadium’s six-hitting king with five sixes. Ishan Kishan has previously impressed with a 52-run knock.
Sanju's First at Home Ground
For fans, today is special as it marks Sanju Samson’s debut at his home ground. Despite debuting 11 years ago, Samson has never played here for India. Fans are hopeful that he will turn this homecoming into a memorable innings and regain his form in front of the home crowd.
The Stakes
With the T20 World Cup looming, both teams are eager to fine-tune their strategies and momentum. A win for India today won’t just be about the series—it’s about confidence, pride, and the promise of a stadium that seems to bring out the best in Indian cricket.
As Suryakumar Yadav leads his team onto the field, fans at Greenfield Stadium are ready for another memorable chapter in the venue’s growing legacy.
