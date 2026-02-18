Team India will enter the Super 8 with an unbeaten run in the group stage following a 17-run victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.

After posting a total of 193/6, Team India restricted the Netherlands to 176/7 despite resilient batting by Zach Lion-Cachet (26) and Noah Croes (26), whose 47-run stand for the seventh wicket briefly kept the Dutch in the hunt for chasing down the target before India’s bowlers regained control of the match.

Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with figures of 3/14 at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of three overs. Shivam Dube picked two wickets while conceding 35 runs at an economy rate of 11.70 in three overs. While Jasprit Bumrah (1/17) and Hardik Pandya (1/40) picked a wicket each.

As Team India entered Super 8 without a group stage defeat, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s victory over the Netherlands.