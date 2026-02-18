- Home
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup: 5 Key Takeaways from India’s 17-Run Win Over Netherlands in Ahmedabad
Team India remained unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026, beating the Netherlands to reach the Super 8. Shivam Dube’s 66 and Varun Chakravarthy’s 3 wickets led the win, but concerns remain over Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma’s poor batting form.
Team India Remains Unbeaten in Group Stage
Team India will enter the Super 8 with an unbeaten run in the group stage following a 17-run victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.
After posting a total of 193/6, Team India restricted the Netherlands to 176/7 despite resilient batting by Zach Lion-Cachet (26) and Noah Croes (26), whose 47-run stand for the seventh wicket briefly kept the Dutch in the hunt for chasing down the target before India’s bowlers regained control of the match.
Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with figures of 3/14 at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of three overs. Shivam Dube picked two wickets while conceding 35 runs at an economy rate of 11.70 in three overs. While Jasprit Bumrah (1/17) and Hardik Pandya (1/40) picked a wicket each.
As Team India entered Super 8 without a group stage defeat, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s victory over the Netherlands.
1. Abhishek Sharma’s 3rd Successive Duck
One of the key takeaways from India’s win over the Netherlands was Abhishek Sharma’s third successive duck of the T20 World Cup 2026. The southpaw scored his duck against the USA in Mumbai before a stomach infection ruled him out of the Namibia clash in Delhi. On his return, Abhishek failed again as he was dismissed for a three-ball duck against Pakistan in a high-profile clash in Colombo.
Abhishek Sharma’s three ducks on the trot have raised serious concerns over his form, given that his aggressive style of batting in the powerplay is crucial for Team India’s momentum. Moreover, the left-handed opener has been considered one of India’s key players for the title defence, and a quick return to form will be vital for India’s Super 8 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026.
2. Tilak Varma Fails to Convert Another Start
Tilak Varma’s batting approach has become quite a talking point, given that he was playing cautiously rather than aggressively. The southpaw played an innings of 31 off 27 balls, including three fours and a six, at a strike rate of 114.81. Despite having a decent start to his innings, Tilak failed to convert into a match-defining knock, raising questions about his ability to accelerate in crucial situations.
Tilak was looking to accelerate the innings before being dismissed by Logan van Beek. In the previous three matches against the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan, the left-handed batter registered identical scores of 25 in each game, highlighting a worrying pattern of getting starts but failing to convert them into impactful innings for the Men in Blue.
3. Shivam Dube’s Blistering Knock
Shivam Dube lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with a blistering performance that left the Netherlands bowling attack struggling to contain his power. Walking in to bat when India were 69/3, Dube steadied the hosts’ ship with a crucial 41-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Suryakumar Yadav. After Suryakumar’s dismissal, the southpaw took charge of India’s innings.
Dube played a brilliant knock of 66 off 31 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 212. His 76-run partnership with Hardik Pandya (30) guided Team India to a competitive total on the board. Shivam Dube also delivered with the ball as he picked two wickets, one in the final over, while defending 28 runs off the last six balls.
4. Varun Chakravarthy Derails Dutch Run Chase
Varun Chakravarthy has once emerged as India’s most lethal spin weapon, as his ‘mystery’ spin bowling derailed the Netherlands’ run chase. Chakravarthy was brought into the attack in the fifth over of the powerplay and bowled out Max O'Dowd on the fourth delivery, providing a breakthrough for Team India.
When the Netherlands required 100 off 48 balls to win, Chakravarthy took two wickets in a row, dismissing Colin Ackermann and Aryan Dutt, effectively breaking the backbone of the Dutch innings. His tight lines, deceptive variations, and relentless pressure ensured that the visitors never recovered. With his three-wicket haul, Varun Chakravarthy is currently the second-leading wicket-taker with 9 wickets in 4 matches.
5. Strategic Preparation for Super 8s
Since Team India has already qualified for the Super 8 after three successive wins, the management decided to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the next stage by testing their bench strength in the final group stage match against the Netherlands. India decided to rest Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for Arshdeep Singh and Washington Sundar, respectively.
India went with two spinners and four pacers, including all-rounders. maintain balance while giving opportunities to the bench players. The combination allowed Team India to assess the depth in the batting and bowling departments before they take on South Africa in the first Super 8 match.
