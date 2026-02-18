Suryakumar Yadav said he wanted to challenge the team by batting first against the Netherlands despite the dew. A fiery 66 from Shivam Dube powered India to 193/5, securing a win in their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup.

'We wanted to challenge ourselves': Suryakumar on batting first

Following his side's win over Netherlands in their final group stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that spoke that he wanted the team to challenge themselves by batting the first with the dew coming in the second innings, which made things "a little bit challenging".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dube's fiery 66 and his brutal partnership with Hardik Pandya towards the back end of the innings took India to 193/5 in 20 overs. Despite regular strikes from Indian bowlers, particularly Varun Chakravarthy (3/14) and Shivam Dube (2/35), Netherland fought really well and made 176/7 in 20 overs.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Suryakumar said, "I think we wanted to bat first. We went on to score 190 and then coming out, there was a little bit of dew, a little bit challenging for the bowlers, but all in all, at the end of the day, very happy. I mean, we might be in a similar situation on the next day also. We might get a slow start, but it is very important for all the batters to understand what the responsibility is and how the wicket is playing in the middle overs. And then, later on, we have enough firepower with Hardik, Shivam, Rinku, Axar or Washi, anyone to finish the game nicely."

Suryakumar hails Dube's all-round show

He also hailed Dube for his all-round show, a quickfire 66 in 31 balls and two wickets, saying that a big knock was due from him, pointing out how beautifully he played against New Zealand in Vizag earlier in January in chase of 216 runs, in which he stood tall with a lone warrior 65 in 23 balls, with three fours and seven sixes. "He wanted to take that Man of the Match in the game (in that Vizag match), but could not finish it. But today, I think the way he batted in the middle overs, took pressure off everyone, and taking it to 190 on this wicket, I think it was a very good score," he added.

'Ticked almost all the boxes'

Suryakumar said he believes the team has "ticked almost all the boxes," and even in wins, there is something to learn. Speaking about his batting form this year so far, he said, "I am very happy with the way things are moving on. The contribution is almost coming from every single batter. That's what I want, those small, small partnerships. When the game is a little tight, one or two might have a beautiful day, but then we need support from all the batters to get to a good score."

In this tournament so far, Suryakumar has made 162 runs in four innings at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of 136.13, with a best score of 84* against USA, his solitary fifty.

Match Summary

India won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (18) early, while Tilak Varma (31 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) and Suryakumar (34 in 28 balls, with two fours and a six) struggled to play at a hard-hitting tempo. It was Dube's 66 (with four boundaries and six sixes) and Hardik Pandya (30 in 21 balls, with three sixes) which took India to 193/5 in 20 overs.

After the Netherlands sank to 51/2, Bas de Leede (33 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) and Colin Ackermann (23 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) stitched a 43-run stand, but India was back in the game soon. Towards the end, Zach Lion-Cachet (26 in 16 balls, with a four and six) and Noah Croes (25* in 12 balls, with five fours) stitched a hard-hitting 47-run stand, taking Netherlands to 176/7, a valiant finish against the defending champions. (ANI)