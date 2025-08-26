Image Credit : Getty

One of the interesting questions for Sachin Tendulkar was Joe Root becoming the new second leading run-getter in Tests, and his only behind him with 15921 runs in 200 matches. The batting legend recalled telling his Indian teammates that Root would be the ‘Future Captain of England’.

“To have gone past 13,000 Test runs is a remarkable achievement, and he is still going strong. When I saw him for the first time in Nagpur in 2012 during his debut Test, I told my teammates that they were watching the future captain of England. What impressed me most was the way he was able to assess the wicket and how he rotated the strike. I knew at that very moment that he would be a big player," Tendulkar said.

Root kicked off his Test debut with 72 off 229 balls in the first innings before scoring 20 off 56 balls in the second innings. In his Test career, Joe Root has amassed 13543 runs, including 39 centuries and 66 fifties, at an average of 51.29 in 158 matches.