Image Credit : Getty

Team India will embark on a new era in Test cricket in the upcoming Test series against England. The new-look squad will be led by Shubman Gill, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as a Test captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket before the England Test tour, and Ravichandran Ashwin quit international cricket last year.

With Team India gearing up for the England Test series, starting with the first match at Headingley on Friday, the focus will not only be on their batting but also their bowling, as they have a pivotal role to play during the team’s transition phase in red-ball cricket. The bowling line-up is balanced with experienced and youth, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh.

On that note, let’s take a look at the bowlers who could potentially emerge as the standout performers in the England Test series.