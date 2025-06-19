ENG vs IND: Who could be India’s standout bowler in the England Test series?
Team India's new-look Test squad faces England with a balanced bowling attack featuring both experience and youth. Bowlers like Bumrah, Siraj, and Jadeja are expected to play key roles, while Prasidh and Arshdeep offer exciting potential.
India's potential standout bowlers in England Test series
Team India will embark on a new era in Test cricket in the upcoming Test series against England. The new-look squad will be led by Shubman Gill, who succeeded Rohit Sharma as a Test captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket before the England Test tour, and Ravichandran Ashwin quit international cricket last year.
With Team India gearing up for the England Test series, starting with the first match at Headingley on Friday, the focus will not only be on their batting but also their bowling, as they have a pivotal role to play during the team’s transition phase in red-ball cricket. The bowling line-up is balanced with experienced and youth, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Arshdeep Singh.
On that note, let’s take a look at the bowlers who could potentially emerge as the standout performers in the England Test series.
1. Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to spearhead India’s pace attack in the Test series against England. The 31-year-old is on the third Test tour of England after 2018 and 2021/22. In the last Test series in England, Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker, with 23 wickets in five matches. In the Tests against England in English conditions, Bumrah has picked 37 wickets, including 2 fifers, at an average of 2.74 in 15 innings.
Bumrah has been a reliable bowler for Team India in overseas conditions, as evidenced by his performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he took 32 wickets. However, the right-arm pacer will not play all five Tests of the series, as confirmed by himself. If he can produce match-defining spells in the selective matches he features, Jasprit Bumrah could emerge as India’s standout bowler and play a decisive role in shaping the outcome of the series.
2. Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj is expected to partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball in the upcoming Test series against England. Siraj is on his England Test tour after the 2021/22 Test series, where he took 18 wickets at an average of 33.00 and an economy rate of 3.87 in 10 innings. Since then, Siraj has matured significantly, improving his control, seam movement, and mental toughness in challenging conditions.
However, the 31-year-old slightly struggled to make an impact as the second seamer, which was seen during the Australia Test series, picking 20 wickets in 10 innings. Despite his inconsistent spells, Mohammed Siraj can extract seam movement and generate swing on English conditions, and if he finds his rhythm early, he could trouble England's top order and complement Bumrah effectively.
3. Prasidh Krishna
Prasidh Krishna is likely to be picked as the third seamer alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the Test series against England. Krishna is on his second Test tour of England. Krishna was added to the India squad for the previous Test tour of England in 2021/22, but did not play a single game.
However, Krishna will be eager to make an impression in his first full Test series against England. Though relatively inexperienced in the format, having played four matches and picked 8 wickets, Karnataka pacer’s ability to bowl at hard lengths and hit the deck could trouble England batters on a responsive pitch. If he adjusts quickly to red-ball cricket in English conditions, Prasidh could not only provide breakthroughs as a third seamer but also emerge as the potential standout bowler for India.
4. Shardul Thakur
Given his experience of playing in English conditions, Shardul Thakur is likely to get into the playing XI for the Test series against England. In his first Test tour of England 2021/22, he picked 8 wickets in 6 innings and 122 runs in 5 innings. His notable performance came in the Oval Test, where he made a significant all-round contribution to the team’s victory.
Shardul Thakur’s ability to make an impact with the ball as well as with the bat in the lower order could make him an asset for the series against England, as he has made a comeback to the Test side after over a year. Thakur’s swing bowling and utility with the bat can make him a strong contender for a regular spot in the playing XI throughout the series.
5. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja is expected to lead the spin bowling attack in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja has vast experience of playing in England compared to other players in the squad. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder has picked up 27 wickets at an average of 43.48 in 12 matches. In the last Test tour of England in 2021/22. Jadeja picked six wickets and scored 287 runs in five matches.
Jadeja will be crucial not only for his control and accuracy with the ball on the wearing England pitches, but also for his ability to make valuable contributions down the batting order. The southpaw’s all-around capabilities and experience in English conditions could make him one of the most dependable performers and potentially emerge as a standout bowler for Team India.
6. Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh received his maiden Test call-up for the series against England. The left-arm pacer has experience of playing in English conditions, thanks to a County stint with Kent. In the last County Championship season, Arshdeep picked 13 wickets at an average of 41.76 in five matches.
Being a left-arm pacer, Arshdeep can add variety to India’s predominantly right-arm pace attack. The 26-year-old has the ability to swing the ball in both ways, and create awkward angles for the right-handed batter could prove especially if he handed his Test debut during the series. If he can adapt to red ball cricket in English conditions, Arshdeep Singh could emerge as a surprise package and a potential standout bowler for India in England Tests.