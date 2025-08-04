Image Credit : Getty

The penultimate day of the Oval Decider between England and India was quite thrilling as there was a change of momentum before the bad light called for early stumps in London on Sunday, August 3.

At the end of early stumps due to bad light and a wet outfield caused by a shower, England posted a total of 339/6, with Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton batting 2 and 0, respectively, and needed 35 runs to win the decider, while India required four wickets to pull off thrilling victory and level the five-match series 2-2, setting up a tense final day at The Oval.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from India’s outing on the penultimate day of the series finale: