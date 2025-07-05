Image Credit : Getty

Day 3 of the Edgbaston Test between England and India was quite enthralling as the proceedings were dominated by Harry Brook and Jamie Smith’s momentum-changing partnership and Mohammed Siraj’s six-wicket haul in Birmingham on Friday, July 5.

After bundling out England for 407, Team India gained a 180-run first-innings lead, which they took into the second innings. At the end of Day 3, the visitors posted a total of 64/1 after 13 overs, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair batting on 28 and 7, respectively, and have a 244-run lead going into Day 4, putting them in a commanding position to dictate the terms for the remainder of the Test.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s outing on the third day of the Edgbaston Test: