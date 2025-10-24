Image Credit : ANI

One of the major criticisms following India’s two successive losses in the ongoing ODI series against Australia is the non-inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner. In the Perth and Adelaide ODIs, team management went with three all-rounders and as many pace bowling specialists, but it did not yield any results for the Men in Blue.

When Adam Zampa picked 4 wickets on a bouncy Adelaide track, it exposed India’s lack of a specialist spinner and intensified the call for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the playing XI for the Sydney ODI. Will Kuldeep get picked for the third and final ODI of the Australia Series? If team India management decides to include the Uttar Pradesh spinner into the playing XI, Washington Sundar is likely to make way for him, with Axar Patel retaining his place as the only spin bowling all–rounder.

Having lost the ODI series, the Men in Blue will look to add balance in the bowling attack by including wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with the hope of giving India a much-needed boost in the Sydney ODI.