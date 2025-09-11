Image Credit : Getty

Team India began their quest for the Asia Cup title defence with a commanding nine-wicket win over the UAE in their opening match of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10.

With a target of 58, the Men in Blue chased it down in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant innings of 30 off 16 balls, while Shubman Gill scored a quickfire, unbeaten knock of 20 off 9 balls at a strike rate of 222.77. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 7 off 2 balls, including a first-ball six.

As India dominated the UAE in a one-sided match, let’s take a look at the key talking points from the Men in Blue’s commanding victory in the opening match of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.