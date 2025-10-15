Image Credit : ANI

On his return to Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2024, Gautam Gambhir gave an encouraging and motivational speech to the players. The former KKR captain told players that they were representing the ‘successful’ franchise, having won two titles before clinching the third triumph, and urged them to carry that attitude on the field.

“We start this season from today. Whether it's physically, mentally skill-wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and successful franchise.” Gambhir said.

“You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way and you carry that attitude around the field. That is going to be very, very important. And one thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something which is very, very important,”