Image Credit : Getty

Manchester City have added serious flair with the arrival of Rayan Cherki from Lyon. After a standout campaign in Ligue 1 and Europe, the French winger joins City as a direct creative replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

Cherki led both Ligue 1 and the Europa League in total assists last season and even netted on his France debut against Spain earlier this month. A £30.9m transfer, he brings goals, trickery, and a buzz that could impact the Club World Cup.