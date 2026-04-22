In a move that underlines the ruthless nature of modern football, Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after a dramatic collapse in form, bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that began with promise but spiralled into crisis.

The 41-year-old departs just over three months after arriving from Strasbourg, a club linked to Chelsea’s ownership structure. What initially looked like a smart mid-season appointment quickly unraveled, with five successive Premier League defeats ultimately sealing his fate.

Club statement: Liam Rosenior — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2026

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton on Tuesday proved the last straw. It is the first time Chelsea have lost five consecutive league games without scoring since 1912, a run which has left them seven points adrift of the Champions League places.