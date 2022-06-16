Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea drops Romelu Lukaku's price significantly for Inter Milan loan

    First Published Jun 16, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Chelsea has dropped Romelu Lukaku's price significantly for a loan to Inter Milan, as the Serie A club is in financial straits, and both teams would like to get the move over the line.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Former Inter Milan and current Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku is set to return to his old team following the latter's reduced demands for Inter Milan. Lukaku, who the London club signed for over €100 million, has been a disastrous signing for The Blues after promising signs in the beginning. The Belgian started well with Chelsea, scoring a goal in its win over Arsenal. In September, he would also score two in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa. Lukaku's form would drop in the next few months as he also battled injury. However, the nail in the coffin was seemingly his interview in December 2021.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku said, "I'm not happy with the situation. It is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system. I have not to give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and must not give up."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 schedule announced, Manchester City gets title defence underway vs West Ham United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lukaku added, "How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left, it was not the right time. I think it is right to speak because I have always said I have Inter in my heart. I will return to play there. I hope so. I hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but a good level to hopefully win more."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The comments by Lukaku, who was on a long-term contract with Chelsea, incensed fans and manager Thomas Tuchel alike. The German coach suspended the Belgian following these comments. While Lukaku scored some crucial goals for Chelsea in the second half of the season, a move away has looked inevitable. Chelsea is willing to half its asking price from a €21 million loan fee to a €10 million for Inter to get Lukaku on loan.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG-ayh

    Narinder Batra clarifies IOA has denied any recognition to E-sports for violent games like PUBG

    NBA 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Eurobasket-krn

    NBA 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic to play for Serbia in Eurobasket

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?-ayh

    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?

    Dani Alves confirms Barcelona departure with farewell letter to fans-krn

    Dani Alves confirms Barcelona departure with farewell letter to fans

    NBA off-season 2022: Dallas Mavericks acquire Christian Wood from Houston Rockets-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Dallas Mavericks acquire Christian Wood from Houston Rockets

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Lightyear Box Office Prediction: Pixar's film expected to open with a bang drb

    Lightyear Box Office Prediction: Pixar's film expected to open with a bang

    Bizarre Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from gutter in Mumbai gcw

    Bizarre: Gold worth Rs 5 lakh recovered from gutter in Mumbai

    Spotify to slow its recruiting by 25% due to economic uncertainty - adt

    Spotify to slow its recruiting by 25% due to economic uncertainty

    Man finds a 'semi-conscious' lizard in chole bhature; watch - gps

    Man finds a ‘semi-conscious’ lizard in chole bhature; watch

    armed forces job candidates oppose Agnipath scheme

    Protests against Agnipath scheme: 'It is like being a Guest Sainik'

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon