Chelsea drops Romelu Lukaku's price significantly for Inter Milan loan

Chelsea has dropped Romelu Lukaku's price significantly for a loan to Inter Milan, as the Serie A club is in financial straits, and both teams would like to get the move over the line.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Inter Milan and current Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku is set to return to his old team following the latter's reduced demands for Inter Milan. Lukaku, who the London club signed for over €100 million, has been a disastrous signing for The Blues after promising signs in the beginning. The Belgian started well with Chelsea, scoring a goal in its win over Arsenal. In September, he would also score two in a 3-0 win against Aston Villa. Lukaku's form would drop in the next few months as he also battled injury. However, the nail in the coffin was seemingly his interview in December 2021.

In an interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku said, "I'm not happy with the situation. It is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another system. I have not to give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and must not give up." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 schedule announced, Manchester City gets title defence underway vs West Ham United

Lukaku added, "How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left, it was not the right time. I think it is right to speak because I have always said I have Inter in my heart. I will return to play there. I hope so. I hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but a good level to hopefully win more."

