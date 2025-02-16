Champions Trophy 2025: Sehwag's 2002 heroics to Pakistan's 2017 title win - Revisiting 5 memorable matches

With the ICC Champions Trophy set to return in Pakistan and the UAE, we revisit five of the most memorable matches from past editions.

With the ICC Champions Trophy set to return in Pakistan and the UAE, we take a look back at five of the most iconic matches from past editions of the tournament, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

1. 2002: India v South Africa Star batter Virender Sehwag turned the tide with his off-spin, guiding India to the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy final with a thrilling win over South Africa in Colombo. After scoring a brilliant half-century, Sehwag helped India set a competitive 261/9 at R Premadasa Stadium. South Africa seemed in control at 200/3 with nine overs left, but Sehwag’s golden arm changed the game. He dismissed key players Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis, and Lance Klusener, sealing a dramatic victory and securing India’s spot in the final against Sri Lanka.

2. 2004: West Indies v England West Indies faced a daunting task in the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval after losing key batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, still needing 81 runs with just two wickets in hand against England. However, Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw produced a stunning ninth-wicket stand, adding an unbeaten 71 to script a remarkable comeback. Their heroics guided West Indies to chase down England's total of 217 with seven balls to spare, securing their first-ever Champions Trophy title.

3. 2009: South Africa v England England shone in this high-scoring 2009 ICC Champions Trophy clash at Centurion, securing a thrilling win over hosts South Africa to reach the knockout stages. Owais Shah led the charge with a blistering 98, smashing six sixes, while pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three wickets each to halt South Africa’s chase. Despite Graeme Smith’s valiant 141, the Proteas fell agonizingly short, as England advanced to the semi-finals with momentum on their side.

4. 2013: New Zealand v Sri Lanka Low-scoring matches often deliver dramatic finishes, and New Zealand’s thrilling one-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Cardiff at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy was no exception. Defending a modest 138, Sri Lanka found hope as Lasith Malinga tore through New Zealand’s middle order, leaving them reeling at 122/8. However, Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan held their nerve to edge the Kiwis past the finish line, denying Sri Lanka a stunning upset.

5. 2017: Pakistan v India Pakistan etched their name in history at The Oval, securing their first ICC Champions Trophy title with a dominant victory over arch-rivals India. Fakhar Zaman set the tone with a brilliant century, powering Pakistan to a formidable 338/4. Mohammad Amir then delivered a sensational spell, dismantling India’s top order by removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early. India never recovered, crumbling to 158 all out, as Pakistan sealed a memorable triumph.

