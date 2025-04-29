Champions League: 5 Players With Most Semi-Final Appearances
Consistency on Europe's biggest stage is rare. Here are five football legends who racked up the most UEFA Champions League semi-final appearances.
Cristiano Ronaldo – 21 Semi-Final Appearances (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
No surprises here. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League semi-final appearances with 21 between 2007 and 2018. From Manchester United’s 2008 triumph to Madrid's dynastic dominance, Ronaldo didn’t just reach semi-finals, he often decided them. With 140 Champions League goals, his legend is stitched into the very fabric of European football
Toni Kroos – 20 Semi-Final Appearances (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)
If control is the name of the game, Toni Kroos mastered it. His career spanned 20 Champions League semi-finals, first with Bayern Munich and then during a golden spell at Real Madrid. Capping it off, Kroos lifted his sixth European Cup in 2024, fittingly ending his career in a Wembley final win over Dortmund.
Luka Modrić – 18 Semi-Final Appearances (Real Madrid)
The heartbeat of Real Madrid’s golden era. Modrić, a six-time Champions League winner, graced 18 semi-final matches, orchestrating play with elegance few could match. From Zidane’s historic three-peat to the 2024 victory, Modrić aged like fine wine, remaining a key force even in his twilight years.
Karim Benzema – 18 Semi-Final Appearances (Real Madrid)
For over a decade, Benzema quietly powered Madrid’s dominance. The Frenchman made 18 semi-final appearances, winning the tournament five times. Whether overshadowed by Ronaldo earlier or carrying Madrid post-2018, Benzema’s consistency at the sharp end was remarkable.
Xabi Alonso – 17 Semi-Final Appearances (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich)
The midfield maestro built his career around calmness under pressure. From Liverpool’s historic 2005 comeback to Real Madrid's "La Decima" triumph, Alonso always found himself near the summit. Between 2005 and 2016, across spells at Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, he featured in 17 semi-finals, a proof to his tactical genius.