The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya came to a conclusion with the closing ceremony taking place on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

With the 16-day continental extravaganza officially drawn to a close, India had an unforgettable campaign, as they clinched 85 medals, including 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 silver, and finished fourth on the medal tally, a jump from 12th spot earlier in the competition.

As the Aichi-Nagoya Games came to an end, let’s take a look at the top 10 historic moments that defined India’s campaign at the quadrennial multi-sport continental event.