Anurag Thakur hailed India's 85-medal haul at the Asian Games 2026, praising cricket and hockey wins. He urged state governments to increase sports funding and called for the elimination of politics from sports associations for better results.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur congratulated Indian athletes for their performance at the 2026 Asian Games and called for greater investment in sports by state governments and the elimination of politics within sports associations. India signed off from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a haul of 85 medals, including 21 golds, 27 silvers and 37 bronze medals, but it was the country's clean sweep of gold medals in cricket, kabaddi and hockey that provided the defining moments of a campaign which also produced record-breaking performances, first-time podium finishes and historic individual triumphs.

Thakur Urges States to Boost Sports Funding, End Politics

Speaking to reporters, Anurag Thakur congratulated Indian athletes on their Asian Games performance, particularly in cricket, hockey and golf. He called for higher sports budgets, more coaches and greater investment by states, while stressing the need to eliminate politics within sports associations to further improve India’s sporting performance. "I congratulate the Indian athletes on their magnificent performance—especially in cricket and hockey, and the fact that a female golfer won a gold medal for the first time. The Commonwealth Games in India will be hosted in 2030. Federations, associations, and state governments still have a lot to do. They need to increase budgets and the number of coaches. The central government has significantly increased the budget—allocating many times more than the previous government. Under the 'Khelo India' initiative, approximately Rs 36,000 crore has been allocated for the next five years. However, sports is a state subject. Unless states invest more funds and politics within sports associations is eliminated, we need to do a lot more to achieve even better performances," he said.

'Ensure They Bite the Dust': Thakur on India-Pakistan Clashes

Thakur also spoke about India-Pakistan cricket contests, saying India has consistently managed to prevail over its arch-rivals in such encounters. Notably, India’s men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the Asian Games 2026 cricket tournament’s final to win the gold medal. "When an India-Pakistan match takes place, everyone knows that—whether on the cricket field or elsewhere—we ensure they bite the dust," he said.

India's Medal Tally

India finished fourth in the overall medal standings with 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. China dominated the Games with 341 medals, including 169 gold, while hosts Japan finished second with 269 medals, including 83 gold. South Korea were third with 150 medals, including 39 gold. India's 85-medal haul was below the record 106 medals, including 28 gold, won at the Hangzhou Games in 2023, but the campaign featured several landmark achievements across disciplines. For India, the biggest success came in the three team sports where India entered both men's and women's competitions -- cricket, kabaddi and hockey -- and returned with gold medals in all six events. (ANI)