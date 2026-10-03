Pranavi Sharath Urs made history by winning India's first-ever women's individual golf gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. Her sensational 15-under-par finish ended a 24-year wait for an individual golf gold, drawing widespread praise from fans.

Indian golfer Pranavi Sharath Urs scripted a historic feat with her maiden Asian Games gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, October 3. Pranavi finished with a sensational 15-under-par 265 in the women's individual stroke play event at the Kasugai Country Club, clinching her maiden Asian Games title.

China’s Yin Ruoning and Shannon Tan of Singapore finished tied on 14-under-par 266, with Yin winning the silver medal in a playoff and Tan taking bronze. Pranavi finished her stellar campaign with an even-par 70 in the final round, sealing a total score of 15-under-par 265 to etch her name in history.

With this, Pranavi became the first Indian woman golfer and the third overall after Lakshman Singh (2002) and Shiv Kapur (1982 )to win the gold medal at the Asian Games, ending a 24-year wait for an individual golf gold medal for India at the continental multi-sport event.

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Who is Pranavi Sharath Urs?

Pranavi Sharath Urs’ historic gold medal at the Asian Games has earned her national recognition, putting a well-deserved spotlight on a career built on immense hard work, dedication, and consistent performances on both domestic and international circuits.

Hailing from Mysore, Karnataka, Pranavi began taking up golf at the age of six after watching her father, Sharath Chandra Raj Urs, and brother, Samarth Urs, play at the iconic Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. The 23-year-old received her first national breakthrough when she won the gold medal at the National Junior Golf Championship in 2018.

That year, Pranavi Urs earned her first international medal when she won the Singha World Junior Championship. Two years later, in 2020, Pranavi turned professional by dominating the domestic circuit and winning multiple titles on the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

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In 2024, Pranavi Sharath Urs competed on the Ladies European Tour, where she finished third at the 2024 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. In the following year, Pranavi further earned national recognition when she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers at the IGPL Invitational Mumbai,

And now, Pranavi Sharath Urs stands atop the podium in Aichi-Nagoya, having etched her name in golden letters as a true trailblazer of Indian golf. She also won the silver medal in the women’s team event, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

Pranavi’s Gold Medal Win Drew Widespread Praise From Fans

Pranavi Sharath Urs’ historic gold medal at the Asian Games has drawn widespread praise on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and sports enthusiasts celebrating her unexpected triumph and hailing the achievement as another landmark moment for Indian sport.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their delight over Pranavi’s historic gold medal, with several highlighting the unexpected nature of India’s triumph in golf. One fan compared the achievement to India’s 1983 World Cup victory, while others highlighted the unexpected nature of the golf gold.

Some fans also praised the continued success of Indian women athletes at the Asian Games, while others described Pranavi’s victory as a new chapter for Indian sport. Several users expressed surprise over India winning a golf gold medal and celebrated the historic achievement.

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Meanwhile, India has clinched 80 medals, including 18 gold, 26 silver, and 36 bronze, and is currently at the fifth spot on the medal tally, where China (323), host Japan (248), and South Korea (142) occupying the top positions.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs clinches historic individual golf gold