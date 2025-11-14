5 Challenges Facing WWE’s New Top Star Cody Rhodes and Triple H
After dethroning Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes' reign as WWE's top star is facing significant challenges. Issues like invincible booking, a lack of compelling challengers, and a need for deeper character development risk stagnating his championship run.
The question of who takes over as WWE's top face after Roman Reigns was clear when Triple H assumed control in 2022: Cody Rhodes was positioned as the heir apparent. Rhodes’ triumphant victory over Reigns at WrestleMania 40 ended Reigns’ historic four-year reign as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion and marked the start of a new era. While Rhodes’ initial championship run was celebrated, a mishandled feud with John Cena before WrestleMania 41 dented his momentum. Though he regained the title, Rhodes has struggled to maintain the same impact, highlighting a recurring WWE problem of weak follow-up booking.
Pitfalls of Invincible Booking
A major concern is Rhodes’ near-"invincible" portrayal, a booking flaw WWE repeated with John Cena and Roman Reigns. While this helped build those superstars, it also made them less relatable. Rhodes thrives when chasing a title, whereas prolonged dominance without setbacks can alienate viewers. More losses or vulnerabilities would make Rhodes’ character more engaging and believable.
Timing of a Heel Turn
Although Rhodes has shown he can be a fantastic heel in the past, a turn is premature at this stage. While some fans and Rhodes himself acknowledge its inevitability, WWE should hold off on flipping his character until it’s absolutely needed and ensure a suitable successor is ready. Current stars are aging or part-time, making it essential to maximize Rhodes’ babyface appeal for now.
Stale Title Reign and Lack of Challengers
Since reclaiming the undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam just over three months ago, Rhodes’ reign risks stagnation. Drew McIntyre emerged as his first credible challenger, but their rivalry concluded without enough excitement, diminishing McIntyre’s credibility and leaving few strong contenders on SmackDown's depleted main event scene. Without fresh, compelling challengers to push him, Rhodes’ title reign risks losing fan interest.
Developing the Rhodes Character Further
To keep Rhodes fresh, WWE should further develop his persona beyond the "American Nightmare" storyline that culminated in dethroning Reigns. His character needs new layers, less predictable storylines, and increased depth to sustain audience interest. Losing the title relatively soon and facing new challengers could reinvigorate the champion’s appeal.
Using Rhodes to Elevate New Talent
Finally, Rhodes’ potential as a platform to elevate emerging talent has been underutilized. While he has defeated established names like Brock Lesnar and John Cena, it’s time to leverage his status to showcase future stars such as Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu, and Aleister Black. Booking Rhodes against these talents can build their credibility without immediately handing over the mantle.
Road Ahead for Cody Rhodes
In summary, Cody Rhodes’ reign as WWE’s top star holds promise but faces serious challenges. With refreshed booking strategies, deeper character work, and fresh competition, he can fully realize his position as the face of WWE’s new era. Otherwise, the current stagnation risks undercutting what should be a defining chapter in WWE history.