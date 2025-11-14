Image Credit : Getty

The question of who takes over as WWE's top face after Roman Reigns was clear when Triple H assumed control in 2022: Cody Rhodes was positioned as the heir apparent. Rhodes’ triumphant victory over Reigns at WrestleMania 40 ended Reigns’ historic four-year reign as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion and marked the start of a new era. While Rhodes’ initial championship run was celebrated, a mishandled feud with John Cena before WrestleMania 41 dented his momentum. Though he regained the title, Rhodes has struggled to maintain the same impact, highlighting a recurring WWE problem of weak follow-up booking.