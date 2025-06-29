Image Credit : Getty

John Cena, now reigning as the Undisputed WWE Champion after turning heel at WrestleMania 41, has steamrolled over big names like Randy Orton and R-Truth in recent months.

A clean win over CM Punk at Night of Champions would solidify his new persona and position him as the dominant force in WWE heading into SummerSlam. The win could also build momentum toward a rematch against Cody Rhodes.