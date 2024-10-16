Want more wealth? Do THESE 5 Lakshmi Puja practices and banish sorrow

Performing these 5 acts during Lakshmi Puja is believed to bring immense wealth and prosperity, warding off sorrow and turmoil.

These acts during Lakshmi Puja are said to bring immense wealth and keep sorrow at bay. Learn about these 5 rituals from Pandit Dhiman Bandyopadhyay.

Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi increases wealth and income. Following certain rituals further enhances prosperity, according to the priest.

According to scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth on this day and blesses homes with open doors at night.

Worshipping Lord Narayan alongside Goddess Lakshmi on this day is said to greatly please her and bring blessings.

Gifting five young girls with presents of their choice on Lakshmi Puja is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the household.

Avoid mistreating or speaking harshly to any woman on this day, as it is believed to anger Goddess Lakshmi.

Chanting the Gayatri Mantra 108 times along with Lakshmi Panchali is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi.

While Tulsi leaves are not offered to Goddess Lakshmi, worshipping the Tulsi plant with incense and lamps is customary.

