    Mahalaya 2024: When is Mahalaya Amavasya? Know auspicious time, rituals, significance, and more

    Amavasya, or the new moon, occurs once a month, but certain Amavasyas hold immense religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. Mahalaya Amavasya is one such occasion, and in 2024, it falls on October 2nd, during the Ashwin month.

     

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Mahalaya 2024: Mahalaya Amavasya is one of the most significant days when people worship their ancestors and bid them farewell on the last and final day of Pitru Paksha. 

    article_image2

    article_image3

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024:

    Date and Time Amavasya Tithi Begins - October 1, 2024, at 9:39 PM

    Amavasya Tithi Ends - October 3, 2024, at 12:18 AM

    Kutup Moment- October 2, 2024 - from 11:12 AM

    Rahin Moment - October 2, 2024 - 12:00 PM to 12:47 PM

    Midday Time - October 2, 2024 - 12:47 PM to 3:11 PM

    article_image4

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Significance

    Mahalaya Amavasya is one of the most revered days because it falls during the Pitru Paksha period, hence this Tithi holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus.

    article_image5

    It falls on a major Amavasya in the month of Ashwin. Mahalaya Amavasya is also known as Sarvapitri Amavasya. According to Hindu scriptures, on this day the souls of deceased people return to Pitru Loka.

    article_image6

    It is also believed that when family members worship them with devotion on these days, it bestows happiness and well-being upon the ancestors before they depart for Pitru Loka.

    article_image7

    Mahalaya Amavasya 2024: Rituals of Worship-

    According to the scriptures, on this day, wake up early in the morning and take a bath before starting any rituals related to the ancestors.

    Clean the house and the place of worship.

    Male members of the family invite Brahmins to their homes.

    Women prepare various sattvic dishes for the Brahmin feast.

    article_image8

    Once the Brahmins arrive at the house, the male members of the family perform Tarpan with the help of a Brahmin or priest. Women offer them food and sweets and believe that they are feeding their ancestors 

    article_image9

    Once they have finished the feast, family members offer them clothes, fruits, and Dakshina. All the family members touch the feet of the Brahmins and take their blessings and bid them farewell. Be aware that you do not go outside with them. It is believed that it is not good to go out with them so it is better to let them go alone. Then give the food that you have kept separately for the cow, dog, crow. Once all the rituals are done, you can eat food. This day is auspicious for donating and giving alms and distributing food, clothes, and Dakshina to the needy, children, and the elderly.

    article_image10

    Many women go to the temple to worship the Ashwattha tree and make this special kind of—take water and add a little milk and sugar to it, then offer it to the Peepal tree, light a lamp with desi ghee, and keep it near the tree.

