Indian Share Market Today: Top Stocks to Watch on Friday
Stocks in News Today: With the market closed on Thursday, some big news came out about several companies. Some posted strong results, while others bagged huge orders. Their stocks could see some major action today.
BHEL: Big news on the Vande Bharat project
BHEL has started supplying traction transformers for the Vande Bharat sleeper train project. This is a government priority, which could create a positive vibe for the stock.
RailTel: Received an order worth crores from Railways
RailTel got an ₹88 crore order from Central Railway and has received the Letter of Acceptance. Railway orders mean revenue visibility, which can support the stock.
YES Bank: Buzz increases with RBI's approval
Big news for YES Bank: SMBC got in-principle RBI approval to open a wholly-owned company in India. As a major shareholder, SMBC's move will keep the stock in focus.
ICICI Prudential AMC: Both profit and dividend
ICICI Pru AMC posted strong results. Profit is up over 45% YoY with a good income jump. The company also announced an interim dividend of ₹14.85 per share.
HDB Financial: Strong growth in profit
HDB Financial's results were also good. Profit grew by about 36%, with strong NII growth. This stock could be in focus for finance sector investors.
Infosys: Growth guidance raised, surprising the market
Infosys raised its FY26 revenue growth forecast. While the market expected flat growth, the company showed better numbers. Infosys stock could see action.
South Indian Bank: Relief from NPA improvement
South Indian Bank's results showed clear NPA improvement. Both Gross and Net NPAs fell, with a slight rise in profit and NII. This stock will be on the radar.
Shriram Finance: Approval for foreign investor
Shriram Finance shareholders approved issuing shares to MUFG. Foreign investment can strengthen the company's finances, which could impact the stock.
Biocon: Funding of thousands of crores completed
Biocon has raised ₹4,150 crore through a QIP. The completion of funding could lead to market activity regarding the company's future plans.
Zydus Lifesciences: Major USFDA approval
Zydus got USFDA approval for a key blood disease drug. US news often moves pharma stocks.
