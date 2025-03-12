Cryptocurrency prices on March 12: Bitcoin dips, Altcoins plunge amid market sell-off

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday remained below the $82,000 mark, continuing its downward trajectory. Other major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), also witnessed declines. The overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 19, indicating "Extreme Fear," according to CoinMarketCap data.

article_image2

Among the top gainers, Kaspa (KAS) surged nearly 13 percent in the last 24 hours, while Ethena (ENA) emerged as the biggest loser, shedding nearly 11 percent. Despite market volatility, the global crypto market cap saw a 1.51 percent rise, reaching $2.65 trillion at the time of writing.


article_image3

Bitcoin (BTC) price today:

BTC was trading at $81,785.14, registering a 2.14 percent increase over the past 24 hours. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was priced at approximately Rs 80.95 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) price today:

Ethereum saw a slight dip, trading at $1,875.69, down by 0.47 percent. In India, ETH was priced at Rs 2.13 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today:

Dogecoin recorded a 2.59 percent rise in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1621. In India, DOGE was valued at Rs 19.87.

article_image4

Litecoin (LTC) price today:

Litecoin saw a modest gain of 0.96 percent, trading at $89.28. In Indian markets, LTC was priced at Rs 10,719.37.

Ripple (XRP) price today:

XRP recorded a notable gain of 3.84 percent, reaching $2.17. In India, Ripple was priced at Rs 244.28.

Solana (SOL) price today:

Solana remained relatively stable, trading at $122.61 with a marginal 0.01 percent decline. In India, SOL was valued at Rs 14,824.70.

article_image5

Top gainers (March 12)

According to CoinMarketCap, the top five gainers over the past 24 hours were:

Kaspa (KAS): $0.06662 | 12.45% gain
Celestia (TIA): $3.19 | 12.43% gain
Bittensor (TAO): $258.15 | 10.93% gain
Helium (HNT): $2.69 | 8.46% gain
Pepe (PEPE): $0.000006323 | 7.25% gain

article_image6

Top losers (March 12)

The biggest crypto losers in the last 24 hours included:

Ethena (ENA): $0.3697 | 10.72% loss
Aave (AAVE): $170.46 | 5.32% loss
Hyperliquid (HYPE): $13.44 | 5.02% loss
Maker (MKR): $1,087.99 | 4.25% loss
Aptos (APT): $5.10 | 4.05% loss

