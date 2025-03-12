Cryptocurrency prices on March 12: Bitcoin dips, Altcoins plunge amid market sell-off

Read Full Gallery

Among the top gainers, Kaspa (KAS) surged nearly 13 percent in the last 24 hours, while Ethena (ENA) emerged as the biggest loser, shedding nearly 11 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday remained below the $82,000 mark, continuing its downward trajectory. Other major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), also witnessed declines. The overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 19, indicating "Extreme Fear," according to CoinMarketCap data.

Among the top gainers, Kaspa (KAS) surged nearly 13 percent in the last 24 hours, while Ethena (ENA) emerged as the biggest loser, shedding nearly 11 percent. Despite market volatility, the global crypto market cap saw a 1.51 percent rise, reaching $2.65 trillion at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today:

BTC was trading at $81,785.14, registering a 2.14 percent increase over the past 24 hours. On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin was priced at approximately Rs 80.95 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) price today:

Ethereum saw a slight dip, trading at $1,875.69, down by 0.47 percent. In India, ETH was priced at Rs 2.13 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today:

Dogecoin recorded a 2.59 percent rise in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1621. In India, DOGE was valued at Rs 19.87.