Cryptocurrency price update: Bitcoin rises, PancakeSwap emerges as biggest loser

Among the biggest market movers, the Story (IP) token emerged as the top gainer, surging over 31 percent in the past 24 hours, while PancakeSwap (CAKE) saw the most significant decline, dropping over 8 percent.

The cryptocurrency market showed mixed trends on Wednesday, with Bitcoin (BTC) staying below the $96,000 mark and major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) experiencing minor losses. According to CoinMarketCap data, the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 38, indicating a state of fear among investors. Among the biggest market movers, the Story (IP) token emerged as the top gainer, surging over 31 percent in the past 24 hours, while PancakeSwap (CAKE) saw the most significant decline, dropping over 8 percent. Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap stood at $3.19 trillion, reflecting a 24-hour increase of 1.20 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update Bitcoin was priced at $96,887.45, marking a 1.29 percent gain over the past 24 hours. In Indian markets, BTC traded at Rs 83.51 lakh. Ethereum (ETH) Price Update Ethereum saw a slight dip, with its price standing at $2,661.28, down 0.70 percent. In India, ETH traded at Rs 2.31 lakh. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Update Dogecoin experienced a 4.74 percent decline, trading at $0.2499. In the Indian market, DOGE was priced at Rs 22.76.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Update Litecoin registered a 3.74 percent loss, with its price at $121.04. The LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,903.04. Ripple (XRP) Price Update Ripple saw a 4.04 percent drop, with XRP trading at $2.57. In the Indian market, the price stood at Rs 232.45. Solana (SOL) Price Update Solana recorded a significant decline of 9.34 percent in 24 hours, with its price standing at $167.14. In India, SOL traded at Rs 16,104.14.

Top Crypto Gainers (February 20)

According to CoinMarketCap, the top five crypto gainers in the past 24 hours were: Story (IP) – Price: $3.27 | 24-hour gain: 31.98%

Sonic (S) – Price: $0.7474 | 24-hour gain: 16.92%

Berachain (BERA) – Price: $7.44 | 24-hour gain: 14.33%

Bittensor (TAO) – Price: $450.71 | 24-hour gain: 14.12%

Sei (SEI) – Price: $0.2436 | 24-hour gain: 8.95%

Top Crypto Losers (February 20)

The five biggest losers in the crypto market over the past 24 hours were: PancakeSwap (CAKE) – Price: $2.41 | 24-hour loss: 8.22%

Movement (MOVE) – Price: $0.4726 | 24-hour loss: 6.93%

Ethena (ENA) – Price: $0.3991 | 24-hour loss: 5.64%

Bitget Token (BGB) – Price: $4.65 | 24-hour loss: 4.44%

Uniswap (UNI) – Price: $9.25 | 24-hour loss: 3.51%

Latest Videos