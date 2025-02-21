Cryptocurrency market today (February 21): Bitcoin crosses $98,000, Story leads gainers for 2nd day

Among the top-performing cryptocurrencies, Story (IP) emerged as the biggest gainer for the second consecutive day, soaring over 63 percent in the last 24 hours.

Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed above the $98,000 mark in early trading, reflecting a steady upward trajectory in the crypto market. Other major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC), recorded mixed performances. The overall Market Fear & Greed Index, as per CoinMarketCap, stood at 42, indicating a neutral sentiment among investors.

Among the top-performing cryptocurrencies, Story (IP) emerged as the biggest gainer for the second consecutive day, soaring over 63 percent in the last 24 hours. Conversely, Aptos (APT) experienced the most significant drop, shedding nearly 8 percent during the same period.

Global crypto market:

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies stood at $3.23 trillion at the time of writing, reflecting a modest 0.66 percent increase in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update

Bitcoin's price reached $98,268.32, marking a 1.09 percent gain over the past day. On Indian exchanges, BTC was valued at approximately Rs 83.51 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Update

Ethereum saw a minor increase of 0.40 percent, bringing its price to $2,754.93. In India, ETH was trading at Rs 2.31 lakh.

Other major cryptocurrencies:

Dogecoin (DOGE): Priced at $0.2526, DOGE recorded a 1.41 percent decline in 24 hours, standing at Rs 22.76 in India.

Litecoin (LTC): Surged by 2.20 percent to trade at $134.88, with its Indian price at Rs 10,903.04.

Ripple (XRP): XRP slipped by 1.84 percent to $2.65, valued at Rs 232.45 in India.

Solana (SOL): Registered a 0.75 percent gain, reaching $174.13, while in India, it stood at Rs 16,104.14.

Top crypto gainers (February 21):

Story (IP): $4.79 (+63.18%)
Sonic (S): $0.9845 (+36.84%)
Maker (MKR): $1,425.90 (+20.05%)
Celestia (TIA): $3.74 (+14%)
Pyth Network (PYTH): $0.2457 (+13.77%)

Top crypto losers (February 21):

Aptos (APT): $6.41 (-7.93%)
Ethereum Classic (ETC): $20.92 (-3%)
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): $16.60 (-2.68%)
EOS (EOS): $0.64 (-2.55%)
Bitget Token (BGB): $4.67 (-2.33%)

