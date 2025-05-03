You've been showering wrong your whole life! Experts reveal the right way
Experts reveal the correct shower order for healthier skin and hair. Find out why 86% are getting it wrong and how to fix it.
Showering is a daily routine for many, but did you know that you might not be doing it in the right order? Experts from Original Source have revealed that a staggering 86% of people are washing their bodies incorrectly, and it all comes down to the order in which you apply your products.
The Correct Order for Your Shower
Original Source, a well-known shower gel brand, advises that the order in which you wash your body matters more than you might think. Here’s the right sequence to follow for a better shower experience:
- Shampoo your hair first
- Apply conditioner
- Finish with shower gel on your body
While this might seem like a small detail, it can have a significant impact on the cleanliness of your hair and skin.
Why the Order Matters
The reason behind this advice is simple: when you wash your hair first, it ensures that any oils or residue from your shampoo or conditioner don’t transfer to your skin. If you use shower gel first, any leftover products in your hair can mix with your body wash, leaving you with skin irritation or buildup. By washing your hair before applying shower gel, you allow your skin to be thoroughly cleansed, without any leftover oils or product buildup.
What the Survey Revealed
A recent survey conducted by Original Source asked 2,000 Brits about their shower habits. The results were surprising:
- 44% of people apply shower gel before shampoo and conditioner.
- 7% use shower gel, then conditioner, then shampoo.
- 22% almost get it right, using shampoo first, then shower gel, followed by conditioner.
- 8% use conditioner, then shampoo, then conditioner again.
- 5% do conditioner, shower gel, then shampoo.
Only 14% of people follow the correct order: shampoo, then conditioner, then shower gel.
Start Your Day Right
Alice Plimmer, Refreshment Lead at Original Source, suggests that showers should be more than just a cleaning ritual—they should be a sensory experience that helps kick-start your day. To make the most of your shower, try using a shower gel with 100% natural fragrance to awaken your senses and enjoy a refreshing, energized start to your morning.