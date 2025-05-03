Image Credit : Freepik

Showering is a daily routine for many, but did you know that you might not be doing it in the right order? Experts from Original Source have revealed that a staggering 86% of people are washing their bodies incorrectly, and it all comes down to the order in which you apply your products.

The Correct Order for Your Shower

Original Source, a well-known shower gel brand, advises that the order in which you wash your body matters more than you might think. Here’s the right sequence to follow for a better shower experience:

Shampoo your hair first

Apply conditioner

Finish with shower gel on your body

While this might seem like a small detail, it can have a significant impact on the cleanliness of your hair and skin.