Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice; Read NOW

Yogurt Vs Curd: Know key difference, make informed choice

Curd and yogurt are both fermented dairy products, but they differ in bacterial cultures, texture, taste, and preparation. While curd is a traditional homemade staple using natural bacteria, yogurt is made with specific probiotic strains under controlled conditions. Let’s explore what sets them apart

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Bacterial Cultures

The main difference between curd and yogurt lies in the type of bacteria used for fermentation. Curd is made using naturally occurring bacteria present in milk, whereas yogurt is produced using specific, scientifically chosen bacterial strains to ensure consistency and probiotic benefits

article_image2

Texture

Curd generally has a softer, more fluid texture, often appearing slightly grainy. On the other hand, yogurt—especially Greek yogurt—is much thicker, smoother, and creamier due to the controlled fermentation process


article_image3

Taste

While both are fermented dairy products, their flavors differ. Curd has a mild, slightly sour taste, whereas yogurt is usually tangier due to the presence of specific bacterial cultures that enhance its acidity

article_image4

Preparation Method

Curd is traditionally made at home by adding a small portion of curd to warm milk and allowing it to ferment naturally. In contrast, yogurt is often produced in controlled environments, ensuring standardized quality, taste, and probiotic content

article_image5

Commercial vs. Homemade

Curd is a staple in many Indian households and is typically homemade, while yogurt is more commonly available as a commercial product, often with added flavors and probiotics for health benefits

