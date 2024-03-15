Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Sleep Day 2024: 7 things you should never do before going to bed

    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

    Having a good night's sleep before waking up the next day is critical. It comprises receiving the necessary hours of sleep daily for your age and aiming to sleep as undisturbed as possible. 
     

    

    When you get enough sleep each night, you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to face the next day's challenges. One thing to bear in mind is that there are several activities you should avoid shortly before bedtime.

    

    You may have difficulty falling asleep or disrupting your sleep due to performing these items. Continue reading for a list of things you should avoid doing before bedtime to improve your sleep quality.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Using Electronic Devices: The blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, computers, and TVs can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles. Avoiding screens at least an hour before bedtime can help improve sleep quality.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Consuming Caffeine: Avoid consuming caffeine-containing beverages like coffee, tea, or energy drinks in the evening. Caffeine can disrupt your sleep by interfering with your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Heavy Meals: Eating large, heavy meals close to bedtime can cause discomfort and indigestion, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. Try to eat dinner at least a few hours before bedtime.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Alcohol: While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it can disrupt your sleep cycle and lead to fragmented or restless sleep later in the night. Limit alcohol consumption in the hours leading up to bedtime.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Stressful or Anxiety-Provoking Activities: Engaging in stressful or anxiety-provoking activities, such as working on demanding tasks or having intense discussions, can make it harder to relax and fall asleep. Try to wind down with calming activities instead.

    

    Photo Courtesy: Freepik

    Watching Disturbing Content: Avoid watching or reading disturbing or upsetting content, such as violent movies or news stories, before bedtime. These can increase stress and anxiety levels, making it more difficult to fall asleep peacefully.

