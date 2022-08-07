Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

    A "Trash Pouch" created by Balenciaga inspired by a “garbage bag”. It is the “most expensive trash bag in the world” for USD 1,790, which is approximately Rs 1,42,569.

    Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    Luxury high-end brands have a reputation for producing strange inventions. Some things are too outrageous, and instead of impressing the general public, they surprise them. The garbage bag from Balenciaga is the most recent item to accomplish that. 

    You did read that correctly, the "most expensive garbage bag in the world" is available from the upscale clothing line for USD 1,790, or around Rs 1,42,569. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

    Demna Gvasalia's design for Ba; Internetust's "Trash Pouch", which was premiered during the Winter 2022 exhibition. “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna said.

    It costs $1,790 or €1,400 and is available via the brand’s boutiques and websites. The Trash Pouch will be debuting in stores soon after being featured in March of Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

    The Trash Pouch has four colour combinations: white and red, black, blue and black, and yellow and black. It is constructed of shiny calfskin leather. The bag's lining and drawstrings are also made of calfskin. "The item has a little layer applied to give it an inconsistent shininess, replicating the glossy black bags you use to line your bins, while inconspicuous branding is emblazoned across the front," claims Hypebeast.

    The trash bag is trending on social media. While some luxury lovers are thrilled to own the designer item, others are shocked. "Looks trashy enough," wrote a user, while another said, "This is absolutely idiotic . To kill an animal to make this ridiculous and disgusting overpriced bag is just what's wrong with this world. We don't deserve this planet or its animals."

    “I’m convinced Balenciaga is a social experiment because there is no way they are charging 1.8K for a trash bag?” another user wrote.

    A user wrote, “A trash bag purse – @BALENCIAGA deliberately sells ultra expensive signals of low status. The rich buy them to differentiate themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for low class.”
     

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Happy Friendship Day 2022: 5 ways to celebrate this day with your pet

    Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022 10 quotes by the Bard of Bengal you must not miss drb

    Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022: 10 quotes by the ‘Bard of Bengal’ you must not miss

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for August 7 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 7, 2022: Good day for Pisces, Libra, Aries and know prediction for other signs

    Numerology Prediction for August 7 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 7, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: When should a mother stop breastfeeding and why RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2022: When should a mother stop breastfeeding and why

    Recent Stories

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon - adt

    CUET UG 2022: NTA announces new Phase 2 exam dates; admit card to be released soon

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Parliament turning 'dysfunctional', institutions tamed: Chidambaram

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people - adt

    Maha cyber cell warns people against fake video calls, friend requests from unknown people

    PM Narendra Modi words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    'A+ ... True leader': PM Modi's words of motivation for wrestler Pooja Gehlot wins hearts

    Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health' RBA

    Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon