Viral Pictures: World's most expensive garbage bag by Balenciaga, cost worth Rs 1.4 Lakh

A "Trash Pouch" created by Balenciaga inspired by a “garbage bag”. It is the “most expensive trash bag in the world” for USD 1,790, which is approximately Rs 1,42,569.

Luxury high-end brands have a reputation for producing strange inventions. Some things are too outrageous, and instead of impressing the general public, they surprise them. The garbage bag from Balenciaga is the most recent item to accomplish that.

You did read that correctly, the "most expensive garbage bag in the world" is available from the upscale clothing line for USD 1,790, or around Rs 1,42,569.

Demna Gvasalia's design for Ba; Internetust's "Trash Pouch", which was premiered during the Winter 2022 exhibition. “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Demna said.

It costs $1,790 or €1,400 and is available via the brand’s boutiques and websites. The Trash Pouch will be debuting in stores soon after being featured in March of Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.

The Trash Pouch has four colour combinations: white and red, black, blue and black, and yellow and black. It is constructed of shiny calfskin leather. The bag's lining and drawstrings are also made of calfskin. "The item has a little layer applied to give it an inconsistent shininess, replicating the glossy black bags you use to line your bins, while inconspicuous branding is emblazoned across the front," claims Hypebeast.

The trash bag is trending on social media. While some luxury lovers are thrilled to own the designer item, others are shocked. "Looks trashy enough," wrote a user, while another said, "This is absolutely idiotic . To kill an animal to make this ridiculous and disgusting overpriced bag is just what's wrong with this world. We don't deserve this planet or its animals."

“I’m convinced Balenciaga is a social experiment because there is no way they are charging 1.8K for a trash bag?” another user wrote.

A user wrote, “A trash bag purse – @BALENCIAGA deliberately sells ultra expensive signals of low status. The rich buy them to differentiate themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for low class.”

