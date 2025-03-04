Women's Day 2025: Top 5 best savings plans for all you ladies; secure your future in 2025

On International Women's Day, let's explore post office schemes that help women achieve financial independence. There are 5 excellent plans, including Sukanya Samriddhi and the Monthly Income Scheme.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Savings schemes for women

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th. In today's modern era, although women are progressing in all fields, some women still lack financial independence. Let's look at schemes that help women achieve financial independence.

There are many options for women who want to invest in schemes run by the post office. Investing in these schemes not only provides social security for female investors but also provides good returns. In this article, we will explore the top five investment and social security schemes, understanding their features and benefits.

budget 2025
article_image2

Sukanya Samriddhi Savings Scheme

The Sukanya Samriddhi Savings Scheme is specially designed to secure the future of daughters. You must invest in this scheme before your girl child turns 10 years old. Investing in it offers an interest rate of 8.2% per annum. This account can be operated for a maximum of 15 years from the date of opening. The interest rate of the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will be reviewed every three months. Interest will be credited to the account at the end of each financial year. Deposits made under the scheme are eligible for deduction under Section 80C.

article_image3

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme

If you want to receive a fixed income every month from your savings, the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme is a great option. The minimum investment in this scheme is ₹1000, and it offers an interest rate of 7.4%. This scheme helps create a regular source of income.

article_image4

National Savings Certificate

The National Savings Certificate is a safe and low-risk scheme suitable for all types of investors. The minimum investment in this is ₹100, and its maturity period is 5 years. However, from October 1, 2024, there will be no interest on deposits in the new NSC, but until September 30, 2024, deposits will get 7.5% interest.

article_image5

Post Office PPF Scheme

The Post Office Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme is an excellent long-term investment scheme. A minimum of ₹500 must be invested in it, and the interest rate for it is 7.1%. This scheme is a safe and beneficial option for long-term investors.

Mahila Samman Bachat Patra

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a special risk-free scheme for female investors. Women of all ages can invest in it. A maximum of ₹2 lakh can be deposited in one account in this scheme. Here, an annual interest of 7.5% is available, and 40% of your deposit can be withdrawn after one year.

By investing in all these post office schemes, women can secure their future and become financially self-reliant.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Holi 2025 makeup guide: How to look glamorous while protecting your skin SRI

Holi 2025 makeup guide: How to look glamorous while protecting your skin

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look SRI

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look

8 ways to style your baby's clothes for this summer SRI

8 ways to style your baby's clothes for this summer

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office SRI

10 empowering ways to celebrate International Women's Day at office

Recent Stories

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo dmn

Meet JJ Gabriel, 14-year-old wonderkid known as 'Kid Messi' draws comparisons to Neymar and Ronaldo

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed MEG

ABC Juice: Why apple beetroot carrot are essential? Restrictions, benefits revealed

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Cricket star Heinrich Klaasen becomes 1xBet brand ambassador

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH) shk

Nursing officer slapped, dragged by female staff at Rajasthan hospital for 'inappropriate behaviour' (WATCH)

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma parts ways months after dating? Here's what we know ATG

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma part ways months after dating? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

After White House Clash with Zelenskyy, Trump HALTS All Military Aid to Ukraine

Video Icon
Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Abu Azmi Clarifies 'Aurangzeb' Remark and Apologized Amid Controversy

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

North East Pulse | Assam Woman Builds Boundary Wall Business From Scratch & Transforms Her Life

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon