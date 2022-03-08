Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women’s Day 2022: Quotes, status, Images and Wishes that can share

    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    International Women’s Day 2022: Send Women’s Day greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to the women in your life. See images at Asianet Newsable.

    Image: Getty Images

    As we celebrate International Women’s Day today on Tuesday, March 8, remind yourself that it is not the only day when you need to celebrate, honour and respect women, Let the women in your life know how much you love them, how much you adore them and most importantly, how much they mean to you. And if you may not be great at words, we have got your back! Here are some messages, quotes and wishes that you can send to wish the women in your life, be it your mother, sister, wife, daughter, friend or colleague.

    Image: Getty Images

    Let your charm radiate in glory and your confidence overflow in abundance! Here’s wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day!

    ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    Image: Getty Images

    May all that you achieve in life be success and love. And may you continue to inspire many more beautiful lives like you. Happy Women’s Day!

    Image: Getty Images

    A life without the existence of a woman comes off as aimlessly. From a mother’s unconditional love to sharing a life with your wife and then to eventually be your daughter’s first hero, life is beautiful you’re your women around. Happy Women’s Day, my ladies!

    ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022: Here are 5 laws that Indian women must know

    Image: Getty Images

    On this day, just wanted to remind you that a woman like you can do everything and anything that comes to her mind. Happy Women’s Day!

    Image: Getty Images

    We often forget to appreciate the women in our lives who relentlessly keep on doing things that make our lives happier and homes a better place to live. On this Women’s Day, here is a ‘Thank You for all those things you have done and continue to do so! Happy Women’s Day!

    ALSO READ: Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    Image: Getty Images

    May your success become an example for many more women, leading them to a better, higher life. Happy Women’s Day!

    Image: Getty Images

    You are bold, beautiful, inspiring and super compassionate in everything you do. Thank you for everything that you do. Happy Women’s Day!

    Image: Getty Images

    BR Ambedkar, once rightfully said: “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” Happy Women’s Day!

    Thank you for being the woman you are. Thank you for making all things in life beautiful. Happy Women’s Day!

    Happy Women’s Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Women s Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe gcw

    Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB

    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely RCB

    International Women's Day 2022: Good news for all ladies; put your guards down and talk freely

    Women Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms RCB

    Women's Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    Recent Stories

    India tells Ukraine, Russia Do not politicise humanitarian corridor

    'Don't politicise humanitarian corridor': India tells Ukraine, Russia

    Women s Day 2022 Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe gcw

    Women's Day 2022: Google Doodle celebrates everyday lives of women across globe

    Alia Bhatts Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot Jamie Dornan drb

    Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is here; actor to star opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

    Women Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about RCB

    Women's Day 2022: PCOD to breast cancer, 9 common women's health issues to know about

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami drb

    Uttarakhand Elections 2022: ‘Will win with over 60 out of 70 seats’

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon