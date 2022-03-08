Women’s Day 2022: Quotes, status, Images and Wishes that can share

International Women’s Day 2022: Send Women’s Day greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook messages to the women in your life. See images at Asianet Newsable.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today on Tuesday, March 8, remind yourself that it is not the only day when you need to celebrate, honour and respect women, Let the women in your life know how much you love them, how much you adore them and most importantly, how much they mean to you. And if you may not be great at words, we have got your back! Here are some messages, quotes and wishes that you can send to wish the women in your life, be it your mother, sister, wife, daughter, friend or colleague.

Let your charm radiate in glory and your confidence overflow in abundance! Here's wishing you a very Happy Women's Day!

May all that you achieve in life be success and love. And may you continue to inspire many more beautiful lives like you. Happy Women’s Day!

A life without the existence of a woman comes off as aimlessly. From a mother's unconditional love to sharing a life with your wife and then to eventually be your daughter's first hero, life is beautiful you're your women around. Happy Women's Day, my ladies!

On this day, just wanted to remind you that a woman like you can do everything and anything that comes to her mind. Happy Women’s Day!

We often forget to appreciate the women in our lives who relentlessly keep on doing things that make our lives happier and homes a better place to live. On this Women's Day, here is a 'Thank You for all those things you have done and continue to do so! Happy Women's Day!

May your success become an example for many more women, leading them to a better, higher life. Happy Women’s Day!

You are bold, beautiful, inspiring and super compassionate in everything you do. Thank you for everything that you do. Happy Women’s Day!

