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Many people just dump all their market fruits into one single basket. But experts warn that you must never keep bananas next to apples, guavas, or papayas. Bananas naturally release a large amount of ethylene gas while they ripen. This gas acts like a fast-ripening hormone for plants. The other fruits in your basket absorb this gas, ripen way too fast, and rot in no time. You might end up losing all your fruits at once.