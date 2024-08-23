Why does your bathroom smell? Check out EASY ways to eliminate odors

No matter how much you clean your bathroom, does the bad smell persist? Let's see what the reason is and how to get rid of the bad smell.

There are many reasons why the bathroom smells. Mainly, fungus and stagnant soapy water cause a bad smell. Similarly, the bad smell from the bathroom increases in a humid environment. The bathroom will look clean. But only the bad smell will come. Why is this smell coming? Let's see how to get rid of this.

Reasons of Bathroom Odor: 1. Fungus The main reason for the smell in the bathroom is fungus. This is due to leaks in pipes or plumbing fixtures. Fungus also forms if the area is constantly wet due to water leakage. So the water leak should be fixed. Water stagnation will cause fungus or algae. To prevent the bathroom from smelling, make sure that air can circulate in the bathroom. Also, it should always be kept dry.



2. Clogged pipes Sewer gas also causes a bad smell in the bathroom. Sewer lines, clogged pipes contribute to the bad smell. If you ever smell sewage, pour 1/2 cup baking soda, 1/2 cup vinegar down the drain and let it sit for 5-10 minutes.

3. Soapy water After taking a bath in the bathroom, people leave the soap water without cleaning it. Soapy water and hair cause bad odor in the drain. So clean the bathroom after taking a bath. Remove hair.

How to get rid of bathroom odor? 1. Baking soda Baking soda acts as a fragrance. It removes stains and dirt in the bathroom very easily. To do this, place a cup of baking soda over the bathroom or flush tank. This will prevent bathroom odor. This works for up to a month. Then change again.



2. Lemon at the resuce We use lemon for many things from cooking to cleaning. You can use lemon to get rid of the bad smell coming from the bathroom. Cut a lemon and keep it in a corner of the bathroom to remove the bathroom odor. You can also add essential oil to it. This will eliminate bathroom odor. This should be changed once a week.



