    Who is the richest man ever? No, it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata; know his net worth HERE

    When we think of the richest people, names like Ambani, Adani, and Ratan Tata come to mind. But there was a man wealthier than all of them. Let's find out who he was.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    The names we often hear when talking about the wealthy are Mukesh Ambani, Adani, and Ratan Tata. However, there was a man wealthier than them all. His name is Mansa Musa, a 14th-century African emperor considered the richest person in history. Born in 1280 AD, Mansa Musa became the ruler of the Mali Empire in West Africa in 1312 AD. Adjusted for inflation, his wealth is estimated to be around 400 billion dollars.

    article_image2

    This is significantly more than the wealth of Indian billionaires like Jeff Bezos (USD 195.8 billion), Mukesh Ambani (USD 194.6 billion), Gautam Adani (USD 117.8 billion), and Ratan Tata (USD 83.6 billion). Historians attribute Mansa Musa's immense wealth to his empire and its vast natural resources.

    article_image3

    His wealth stemmed from gold mines in regions like Bambuk, Wangara, Bure, Kalam, and Takasa. His empire, with Timbuktu as its capital, encompassed present-day countries like Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Mansa Musa was not just wealthy; he was also known for his generosity and knowledge. It is said that he would give gold gifts to everyone.

    article_image4

    In 1324, Mansa Musa embarked on a famous pilgrimage to Mecca with 12,000 servants, 60,000 slaves, and a large amount of gold carried by 100 camels. It is estimated that he carried 18 tons of gold on this pilgrimage, worth $957 million in 2022.

