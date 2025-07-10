Image Credit : Freepik

Individuals with tattoos tend to be high on the personality dimension called openness to experience. This is to say they are likely to accept creativity, adventure, and nonconformity. Tattooed individuals tend to be open-minded, creative, and not afraid to challenge what society expects.

In a study that appeared in the International Journal of Psychology, individuals with tattoos tended to be more open to new experiences and to cultural diversity than their non-tattooed counterparts.