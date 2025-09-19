What Happens When You Walk 7,000 Steps Daily? Health Benefits Explained
Walking is a simple yet powerful daily exercise. Experts say walking just 7,000 steps daily can significantly boost health. A Harvard study even links it to a lower risk of heart disease.
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
14
Image Credit : Getty
Walking..
To stay healthy, exercise is vital. You don't need a gym; daily walking is enough. It offers amazing benefits. What happens if you walk 7,000 steps daily? Let's see what experts say.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Getty
What does the Harvard study say?
A Harvard Health study shows walking 7,000 steps daily greatly cuts cardiovascular disease risk. It also lowers premature death risk, helping you live longer just by walking.
34
Image Credit : Getty
The effect of walking on the heart
Walking improves circulation, lowers blood pressure, and helps manage diabetes. It balances cholesterol, cutting heart attack risk. It also boosts mental health, reduces stress, and improves sleep.
44
Image Credit : Getty
Walking for weight loss..
Daily walking aids weight loss by burning calories, easing heart strain. While 10k steps is a common goal, studies show 7k steps are enough for major health and mental benefits.
Latest Videos
Related Stories