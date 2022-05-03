Watch Elon Musk's funny act at Met Gala red carpet; Twitter owner walks with mom Maye Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who made news lately for buying Twitter, was seen on the Met Gala red carpet with his mother, Maye Musk.

In 2018, he also made an appearance with ex-girlfriend Grimes.

Maye Musk, the billionaire's supermodel mother, was his plus one this year. Elon was dressed in a black tuxedo, while his supermodel was dressed in a long-sleeved red velvet Dior midi dress with a multi-strand pearl necklace.

At the occasion, the world's wealthiest man was spotted having a good time and displaying his funny side, making amusing postures while he was photographed.

Musk had all the fun, from pouting to raising eyebrow poses. When asked what he intended to do with the recently purchased social networking platform, he said: " It would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."