Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian to Natasha Poonawalla to Gigi Hadid and more know their designers

    First Published May 3, 2022, 7:58 AM IST

    The Met Gala, the annual Costume Institute event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, takes place on May 02. Kim Kardashian to Sophie Turner to Gigi Hadid and more make glamorous appearances; take a look

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King hosted the event, with honorary co-chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri of Instagram, as well as a who's who of the world's biggest stars—all of whom have been briefed on the "gilded glamour" dress code. What are they wearing on the red carpet? Take a look

     

    Dakota Johnson in a sexy sheer jumpsuit from Gucci. The actress attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

    Kylie Jenner donned a gown from Virgil Abloh's posthumous fall 2022 Off-White show at the Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Kim Kardashian wore an outfit by Jean-Louis that was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and former President John F Kennedy. The gown is a spin-off of the one Monroe wore to wish the former American birthday "happy birthday." Kim also went for the classic Monroe-like golden hair to give even more glitter to her outfit. Pete Davidson walked the red carpet along with Kim.

    Gigi Hadid wears a PVC Versace jumpsuit with an out-of-this-world puffer in a colour palette similar to her Versace autumn 2022 show outfit.

    Cardi B, a singer and rapper, walks the red carpet with Donatella Versace, a designer and birthday girl.

    Kourtney Kardashian demonstrates why she is the "most intriguing sister to look at." Both Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker are dressed in Thom Browne customs.

    Kendall Jenner walks in a custom two-piece Prada gown at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Natasha Poonawalla, an entrepreneur, wore a golden Sabyasachi saree. Natasha wore a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail to the event, which was themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour."

    The co-chairs of tonight's Met Gala, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, have just arrived on the stairwell. With a strapless Atelier Versace gown with pink bow-like accents and pink opera gloves, Lively looked like a queen. Reynolds complemented her while dressed in a black tuxedo.

    Sophie Turner came with Joe Jonas, her husband. For the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Sophie donned a Louis Vuitton black semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching decorations across the front.

    Billie Eilish channelled a vintage atmosphere with her Met Gala costume, looking if she walked straight out of Bridgerton. The singer looked amazing in a Gucci gown with magnificent shoulders and a haircut that complemented the appearance perfectly.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic new look is the perfect summer vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic's new look is the perfect summer vibe

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood Dhakaad reveals truth drb

    Is Kangana Ranaut an underpaid artist in Bollywood? Dhakaad reveals truth

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu case: Maala Parvathi resigns from ICC of AMMA RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu case: Maala Parvathi resigns from ICC of AMMA

    Exclusive interview with Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 drb

    Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla turns DESI, wears golden Sabyasachi saree (Pics) RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla turns DESI, wears golden Sabyasachi saree (Pics)

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spice up their first Met Gala 2022 appearance drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spice up their first Met Gala 2022 appearance

    Met Gala 2022 Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson indulge in PDA at their red carpet debut drb

    Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson indulge in PDA at their red carpet debut

    Eid Mubarak 2022 On Eid ul Fitr send these Wishes Images Quotes Status WhatsApp Messages drb

    Eid Mubarak 2022: On Eid-ul-Fitr, send these wishes, images, quotes, status, whatsapp messages

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon