Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian to Natasha Poonawalla to Gigi Hadid and more know their designers

The Met Gala, the annual Costume Institute event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, takes place on May 02. Kim Kardashian to Sophie Turner to Gigi Hadid and more make glamorous appearances; take a look

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King hosted the event, with honorary co-chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri of Instagram, as well as a who's who of the world's biggest stars—all of whom have been briefed on the "gilded glamour" dress code. What are they wearing on the red carpet? Take a look

Dakota Johnson in a sexy sheer jumpsuit from Gucci. The actress attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Kylie Jenner donned a gown from Virgil Abloh's posthumous fall 2022 Off-White show at the Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kim Kardashian wore an outfit by Jean-Louis that was inspired by Marilyn Monroe and former President John F Kennedy. The gown is a spin-off of the one Monroe wore to wish the former American birthday "happy birthday." Kim also went for the classic Monroe-like golden hair to give even more glitter to her outfit. Pete Davidson walked the red carpet along with Kim.

Gigi Hadid wears a PVC Versace jumpsuit with an out-of-this-world puffer in a colour palette similar to her Versace autumn 2022 show outfit.

Cardi B, a singer and rapper, walks the red carpet with Donatella Versace, a designer and birthday girl.

Kourtney Kardashian demonstrates why she is the "most intriguing sister to look at." Both Kourtney and her boyfriend Travis Barker are dressed in Thom Browne customs.

Kendall Jenner walks in a custom two-piece Prada gown at the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Natasha Poonawalla, an entrepreneur, wore a golden Sabyasachi saree. Natasha wore a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer trail to the event, which was themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or "Gilded Glamour."

The co-chairs of tonight's Met Gala, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, have just arrived on the stairwell. With a strapless Atelier Versace gown with pink bow-like accents and pink opera gloves, Lively looked like a queen. Reynolds complemented her while dressed in a black tuxedo.

Sophie Turner came with Joe Jonas, her husband. For the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," Sophie donned a Louis Vuitton black semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching decorations across the front.